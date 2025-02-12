Amy Tan, Camille Dungy, and Margaret Renkl Headline Leopold Week 2025

An exciting lineup awaits March 4-6! The US Forest Service, Leopold Week 2025 Green Fire Sponsor

Exploring the Everyday Lessons of Nature at Home

When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect. There is no other way for land to survive the impact of mechanized man.” — Aldo Leopold, A Sand County Almanac

BARABOO , WI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aldo Leopold Foundation is excited to announce yet another master class of virtual speakers during Leopold Week 2025, March 4-6! All are invited to register now and virtually attend the foundation’s annual grassroots celebration of Leopold Week. There is no cost to register or attend.Last year’s Leopold Week program attracted more than 4,500 registered participants from 49 states and 40 countries! All are encouraged to register today for the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s 2025 speaker series at https://www.crowdcast.io/c/leopold-week2025 This year’s Leopold Week theme is “Nature at Home,” and will feature a stimulating virtual speaker series led by celebrated authors Amy Tan, The Backyard Bird Chronicles, Margaret Renkl, The Comfort of Crows, and Camille Dungy, Soil. Join thousands of individuals from around the globe for a week of easy-access online programming that will inspire and rejuvenate the land ethic in everyone’s heart.Through their deeply personal narratives, these writers show us the profound significance of observing and nurturing the natural world in our own backyards, gardens, and local landscapes. Their stories celebrate the sense of place, the resilience of nature, and the human responsibility to reciprocate the gifts of the land.“The Leopold Week Speaker Series has quickly become a fan favorite,” said Buddy Huffaker, Leopold Foundation Executive Director. “And this year’s lineup might be the best yet! It’s going to be another great week—and a great year—for the natural, wild, and free!”Listed below is the foundation’s lineup of virtual speakers for Leopold Week 2025:Tuesday, March 4, 7:00 PM CSTMargaret Renkl, on The Comfort of CrowsWednesday, March 5, 7:00 PM CSTCamille Dungy, on SoilThursday, March 6, 7:00 PM CSTAmy Tan, on The Backyard Bird ChroniclesThe United States Forest Service is Leopold Week 2025 Green Fire SponsorHistory:Each year, during the first week and weekend of March, organizations and individuals across the country come together to celebrate Aldo Leopold and a land ethic through community readings, film screenings, outdoor activities, and more. From the first planned event in Lodi, Wisconsin, in 2000 to this year’s events, Leopold Week has been going strong for over 20 years. The Aldo Leopold Foundation has brought thousands together from every corner of the United States and around the globe in celebration of Aldo Leopold’s lasting legacy.The Aldo Leopold Foundation is a non-profit conservation organization fostering care of the land and community through the legacy of Aldo Leopold. The foundation is headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and welcomes visitors from around the world to Leopold’s famed Shack, a National Historic Landmark.###

