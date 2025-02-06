The 10th Annual Dead of Winter Fest Brings Heavy Metal and Philanthropy Together for Youth Music

Keep Children Rockin logo Dead of Winter Fest 2025 Flyer

Dead of Winter Fest returns Feb 22, 2025, blending heavy metal & philanthropy to fund youth music. A free event with a stacked lineup & an upcoming documentary.

Keep Children Rockin is a stand for youth music education!” — Paul Sokol, Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep Children Rockin' proudly presents the 10th Annual Dead of Winter Fest (DOWF), a celebration of heavy metal and community giving. This free all-day festival takes place at The QuartHaus in Chandler, Arizona, uniting bands, fans, and philanthropists to raise funds for youth music programs across the Phoenix area.

Since its inception in 2015, Dead of Winter Fest has raised over $20,000 in music equipment and repair donations for more than 20 school programs. This year, Keep Children Rockin' aims to impact at least 10 local elementary schools, ensuring that young musicians have the tools they need to thrive.

A Lineup of Legends and Newcomers

This year's festival features a stacked lineup spanning multiple heavy metal genres, including death metal, black metal, and thrash metal. The diverse bill even includes industrial metal act Sons of Providence, ensuring that every attendee finds something to enjoy. The show kicks off with Frozen In The Catacombs, followed by A Slow Dismantle, Abhorrent Rebirth, Shadows of Algol, Feed The Lion, Sanguine Imperator, Sons of Providence, Aphotica, Cutthroat Gorgeous, Lost Dutchman, Apex Nemesis, and headlined by slam kings Invirulant (2024's #ForTheFather Award winner).

More Than Music – A Legacy of Giving

DOWF honors the late Griffin Kolinski (Knights of the Abyss) with the annual #ForTheFather Award, recognizing outstanding contributions to the heavy music scene. Additionally, Paul Benson, co-founder of DOWF and former owner of Club Red, returns after surviving a heart attack and coma in 2024. In a full-circle moment, the festival will feature Club Red's original sound system, with Jeffrey Robens, Club Red's former lead sound engineer, running the show.

Press Opportunities & Media Access

In celebration of this landmark year, Keep Children Rockin' is hosting a pre-show press event and interview day, giving media access to festival organizers, artists, and beneficiaries of past donations. Personal stories from students and educators will highlight the life-changing impact of these efforts.

Press passes, interviews, and media access requests are now open.

Join the Movement

The Dead of Winter Fest is more than a concert—it's a movement to keep music education alive. Whether through sponsorship, media coverage, or attending the event, every contribution helps Keep Children Rockin' fulfill its mission.

For media inquiries, press passes, and interviews, contact:

Paul Sokol

paul@keepchildrenrockin.org

941-322-7221

Website: https://deadofwinterfest.com/

Facebook: Dead of Winter Fest (https://www.facebook.com/DeadOfWinterFest)

Media Contact

Keep Children Rockin

paul@keepchildrenrockin.org

941-322-7221

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.