Submit Release
News Search

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 100,810 in the last 365 days.

The 10th Annual Dead of Winter Fest Brings Heavy Metal and Philanthropy Together for Youth Music

Keep Children Rockin logo

Keep Children Rockin logo

Dead of Winter Fest 2025 Flyer

Dead of Winter Fest 2025 Flyer

Dead of Winter Fest returns Feb 22, 2025, blending heavy metal & philanthropy to fund youth music. A free event with a stacked lineup & an upcoming documentary.

Keep Children Rockin is a stand for youth music education!”
— Paul Sokol, Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep Children Rockin' proudly presents the 10th Annual Dead of Winter Fest (DOWF), a celebration of heavy metal and community giving. This free all-day festival takes place at The QuartHaus in Chandler, Arizona, uniting bands, fans, and philanthropists to raise funds for youth music programs across the Phoenix area.

Since its inception in 2015, Dead of Winter Fest has raised over $20,000 in music equipment and repair donations for more than 20 school programs. This year, Keep Children Rockin' aims to impact at least 10 local elementary schools, ensuring that young musicians have the tools they need to thrive.

A Lineup of Legends and Newcomers

This year's festival features a stacked lineup spanning multiple heavy metal genres, including death metal, black metal, and thrash metal. The diverse bill even includes industrial metal act Sons of Providence, ensuring that every attendee finds something to enjoy. The show kicks off with Frozen In The Catacombs, followed by A Slow Dismantle, Abhorrent Rebirth, Shadows of Algol, Feed The Lion, Sanguine Imperator, Sons of Providence, Aphotica, Cutthroat Gorgeous, Lost Dutchman, Apex Nemesis, and headlined by slam kings Invirulant (2024's #ForTheFather Award winner).

More Than Music – A Legacy of Giving

DOWF honors the late Griffin Kolinski (Knights of the Abyss) with the annual #ForTheFather Award, recognizing outstanding contributions to the heavy music scene. Additionally, Paul Benson, co-founder of DOWF and former owner of Club Red, returns after surviving a heart attack and coma in 2024. In a full-circle moment, the festival will feature Club Red's original sound system, with Jeffrey Robens, Club Red's former lead sound engineer, running the show.

Press Opportunities & Media Access

In celebration of this landmark year, Keep Children Rockin' is hosting a pre-show press event and interview day, giving media access to festival organizers, artists, and beneficiaries of past donations. Personal stories from students and educators will highlight the life-changing impact of these efforts.

Press passes, interviews, and media access requests are now open.

Join the Movement

The Dead of Winter Fest is more than a concert—it's a movement to keep music education alive. Whether through sponsorship, media coverage, or attending the event, every contribution helps Keep Children Rockin' fulfill its mission.

For media inquiries, press passes, and interviews, contact:
Paul Sokol
paul@keepchildrenrockin.org
941-322-7221

Website: https://deadofwinterfest.com/
Facebook: Dead of Winter Fest (https://www.facebook.com/DeadOfWinterFest)

Media Contact
Keep Children Rockin
paul@keepchildrenrockin.org
941-322-7221

Paul Sokol
Keep Children Rockin
+1 9413227221
paul@keepchildrenrockin.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The 10th Annual Dead of Winter Fest Brings Heavy Metal and Philanthropy Together for Youth Music

Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more