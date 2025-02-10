Private Network Deployments Mature, Shifting From Pilots To Full-Scale Ops, Reveals New PrivateLTEand5G.com Report

PrivateLTEand5G logo Private Network Deployments Report H2 2024 - PrivateLTEand5G Snapshot of the PrivateLTEand5G Deployments Report from Inside

Private network deployments matured in H2 2024, as full-scale deployments demonstrated clear ROI. See real-world use cases in this PrivateLTEand5G.com report.

Private network deployments are increasingly focused on delivering concrete business value rather than proving technical feasibility.” — Ashish Jain, Co-founder of KAIROS Pulse and Private Wireless PRO

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrivateLTEand5G.com , the telecom industry's only B2B digital media platform focused on private networks, has released its latest industry report analyzing private cellular network deployments from July through December 2024.The report reveals that while total deployment numbers moderated compared to H1 2024, implementations have grown more sophisticated, with organizations moving beyond pilots to full-scale operational deployments demonstrating clear ROI. Manufacturing continues to lead adoption, with notable growth in the education, healthcare, and transportation sectors."The second half of 2024 witnessed steady maturation in the private cellular network market," said Ashish Jain, Co-founder of KAIROS Pulse and Private Wireless PRO . "We're also seeing the emergence of specialized system integrators and solution providers who are simplifying deployment and management, making the technology more accessible to mid-sized enterprises."Key Features of the Report:• Comprehensive Insights: Real-world implementations and their outcomes.• Sector-Specific Use Cases: Success stories spanning education, healthcare, heavy industry, and more.• Emerging Applications: Highlights on smart city and agricultural deployments.• Infrastructure Updates: Coverage of major projects leveraging private networks.Who Should Read This Report:• Enterprise Technology Leaders: Explore how private networks are transforming operations across industries.• Telecom Operators & System Integrators: Gain insights into expanding private network offerings and partnerships.• Vendors & Manufacturers: Understand deployment patterns and customer requirements.• Smart City Planners: Discover municipal and public sector applications.• Innovation & R&D Teams: Research emerging use cases and technologies.• Investment & Strategy Teams: Evaluate market opportunities in the private cellular ecosystem.The report provides detailed analysis of over 25 deployments across eight sectors, including education, utilities/energy, smart cities, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, mining, and innovation labs. Featured deployments include Europe's first 5G network at a nuclear plant, autonomous agricultural systems in Germany's Moselle Valley, and Croatia's first standalone private 5G network at the Rijeka Gateway container terminal.The complete report is available at PrivateLTEand5G.com and offers valuable insights for enterprise technology leaders, telecom operators, system integrators, and innovation teams exploring private cellular network opportunities.About PrivateLTEand5G.comPrivateLTEand5G is the telecom industry’s only B2B digital media platform for private networks. We offer in-depth coverage of topics in enterprise wireless connectivity. The platform is the go-to digital portal for expert perspectives, discussions, news analysis, insights and industry reports on the global private networks industry comprising technology vendors, service providers, and enterprises.

Private 5G Networks: Transforming Industries in H2 2024 | Key Deployments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.