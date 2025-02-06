Indigo Education Company Launches New Skills Activity Resource for Colorado Career Advising Tool

Helping Job Seekers and Students Develop In-Demand Skills for a Changing Workforce

Coloradans have the skills, experiences, and backgrounds they need to succeed, and... the state’s hiring practices will reflect our commitment to finding the best talent for each role.” — Governor of Colorado Jared Polis

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo Education Company announces the release of a new Skills Activity Resource designed to support career seekers, students, and professionals in developing the competencies employers value most. This interactive guide, available as part of the Colorado Career Advising Tool (CCA Tool) , provides hands-on activities to enhance skills such as decision-making, teamwork, and creativity—critical assets in today’s job market.The resource aligns with Colorado’s leadership in skills-based hiring, an approach that prioritizes demonstrated abilities over traditional degree requirements. In April 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order directing state agencies to consider job applicants' skills and experiences as substitutions for educational degrees and certifications when making hiring decisions. Governor Polis emphasized, "Coloradans have the skills, experiences, and backgrounds they need to succeed, and I am proud that the state’s hiring practices will reflect our commitment to finding the best talent for each role and include best practices from the private sector." (Source, Colorado.gov “In today’s hiring environment, durable skills—sometimes called ‘soft skills’—are in high demand,” said Sheri Smith, CEO at Indigo Education Company. “Employers are looking for professionals who can collaborate, think critically, and communicate effectively. This resource gives students and job seekers practical ways to develop and highlight those abilities.”Research from America Succeeds underscores the importance of these skills: "A study found that 70 percent of the most requested skills in nearly 82 million job postings are durable skills. These are the skills employers are looking for on resumes." (Source, America Succeeds)With workforce demands shifting rapidly, tools like the CCA Tool and its new Skills Activity Resource empower individuals to take control of their career trajectories by building competencies that directly translate to job opportunities.The Skills Activity Resource is available for free as part of the Colorado Career Advising Tool. To download your copy and start investing in your future success, visit https://bit.ly/CCASkills About Indigo Education CompanyIndigo Education Company is a Colorado-based, woman-owned small business that empowers students and educators through self-awareness. Since 2013, Indigo has partnered with schools and educational organizations nationwide, including developing the Colorado Department of Education’s ColoradoCareerAdvising.com platform. Indigo’s research-driven approach and innovative tools provide students with the insights needed to build meaningful and successful career paths aligned with their unique strengths and intrinsic qualities. Indigo also provides engaging professional development for educational leaders, counselors, and teachers, enhancing teamwork, personalized learning, and organizational growth.About the Colorado Career Advising (CCA) ToolLaunched in January 2024 in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, the Colorado Career Advising (CCA) Tool is a free, statewide resource designed to help residents of all ages explore career pathways. The tool features a quick self-assessment, personalized career matches, job listings, local labor market data, and education and training resources. Serving students, job seekers, and career advisors alike, the CCA Tool provides a streamlined, accessible approach to career exploration and planning. Learn more at www.coloradocareeradvising.com

