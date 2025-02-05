MatchAwards & Hem Education Foundation Partner to Boost Early Childhood Education & Business Growth in Uganda & the U.S.

MatchAwards HEM Education Foundation

Strategic Partnership Aims to Empower Young Learners and Facilitate Cross-Border Business Opportunities

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MatchAwards , an AI-powered socio-economic platform designed to empower businesses and communities, has announced a strategic partnership with the Hem Education Foundation , an organization dedicated to improving early childhood development through education, mentorship, and support. This collaboration seeks to enhance early childhood education initiatives in both Uganda and the United States while fostering business growth by connecting Ugandan enterprises with U.S. companies."Our mission is to empower businesses and communities by providing access to grants, contracts, and partnership opportunities," said AIT's COO Mike Noble. "By partnering with the Hem Education Foundation, we aim to support early childhood education and facilitate cross-border business collaborations, creating a more prosperous and equitable society."Moses Masendi, CEO of Hem Education Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:"We wholeheartedly welcome this collaboration, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift young learners and empower communities. At Hem Education Foundation, we believe that every child deserves a strong educational foundation. This partnership with MatchAwards will allow us to expand our reach, provide better learning resources, and create new opportunities for children in Uganda. By working together, we can bridge gaps in education and empower the next generation to build a brighter future."Howard Felix, Co-Founder of Hem Education Foundation, added:"At Hem Education Foundation, we are deeply committed to shaping a future where every child has access to quality education and essential resources. This collaboration with MatchAwards strengthens our mission, expands opportunities, and creates valuable bridges between Ugandan businesses and international markets. Together, we can inspire growth, transform lives, and build a brighter tomorrow."Key Initiatives of the Partnership:- Community Engagement: Organizing workshops and seminars for parents and caregivers to support children’s learning at home.- Business Collaboration: Encouraging Ugandan businesses to engage with the Hem Education Foundation and facilitating partnerships with U.S. companies through the MatchAwards platform. The platform offers targeted matching, leading to opportunities in contracts, grants, financing, and beyond.By combining their expertise and resources, MatchAwards and Hem Education Foundation aim to make a lasting impact on early childhood education and economic development. Their shared vision ensures that young children in Uganda and the United States have access to quality education while fostering meaningful partnerships that enable businesses in both countries to thrive.For more information about this partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit the Hem Education Foundation’s website and MatchAwards’ website.About Hem Education Foundation:Hem Education Foundation is dedicated to improving early childhood development through education, mentorship, and support. Our mission is to provide access to education for underprivileged children and create nurturing environments for their growth.About MatchAwards:MatchAwards is formed by our parent company, AIT (Advanced Internet Technology), located in Fayetteville, NC. AIT is a privately held North Carolina-based firm specializing in providing mission-critical infrastructure to application, platform, and hosting clients. Founded as a garage enterprise in 1995 by Clarence Briggs, a service-disabled veteran businessman, AIT is a 100% privately owned Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) company. We provide infrastructure resources to application, platform, and web hosting clients around the world, ranging from small to medium-sized companies and organizations to Fortune 500 businesses and state and federal government entities.Contact Information:Hem Education FoundationMoses Masendi, CEOAddress: P.O Box 169488 Kampala, Uganda.Phone: +256 771 450 764Email: hemfoundation2024@gmail.com

