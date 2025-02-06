Brian Oglesby Releases 'Progressives, Leftists, and Black America' – Impact on Black America

Examining the Impact of Progressive Policies on Black America

NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new book, Progressives, Leftists, and Black America: How the Leftist's Progressive Policies and Causes Have Been Bad for Black America, offers a thought-provoking critique of the political and social policies that have historically been associated with leftist movements in America. Written by Brian Oglesby, the book dives deep into how these progressive policies, while well-intentioned, have often resulted in negative consequences for Black communities across the nation.

In Progressives, Leftists, and Black America, Oglesby argues that many of the key initiatives championed by left-wing politicians and activists – from government welfare programs to criminal justice reforms – have had unintended consequences that have hindered the advancement of Black Americans. Drawing from historical context, socio-economic data, and real-life anecdotes, the book explores how progressive policies have often failed to deliver on their promises, leaving Black Americans struggling in many ways, from poverty to systemic inequality.

Key Themes of the Book Include:

• An examination of how the welfare state has affected Black families and communities.

• A critical look at education reform and its failure to address the needs of Black students.

• The role of progressive political leaders in shaping policies that often don’t benefit the Black population.

• A deeper analysis of identity politics and its impact on African American social and political movements.

Through insightful commentary and compelling evidence, the book encourages readers to reconsider the effectiveness of progressive causes in addressing the real-world issues facing Black Americans.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more information about Brian Oglesby and his work, visit his Website.

You can also watch his recent interview and the book trailer.

Radio Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7cv7-shVp8

Video Book Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orebcPeomfA

About the Author:

Brian Oglesby, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from East St. Louis, IL, served 35 years in the Army Reserves, including six active-duty tours. He holds degrees in Business Administration from Lincoln University and Genetics and Cellular Biology from Southern Illinois University. Oglesby also has three professional certifications in laboratory medicine and was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for his expertise. With a diverse background in medicine, research, and volunteer work, his current interests focus on world affairs, national affairs, and geography.

People Of Distinction Radio Interview with Benji Cole

