Todd Bernacil’s Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever Acclaimed; Featured at London & LA Book Fairs 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Bernacil’s Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever Receives Acclaim from Hollywood Book Review; Featured at the London Book Fair 2025 and Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025

Todd Bernacil’s beloved Magic Cornfield series continues to captivate readers around the world, with his book Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever receiving high praise from the Hollywood Book Review. As the series gains continued attention, both Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever and Bernacil’s debut novel Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story will be prominently featured at the London Book Fair 2025 and the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025.

Hollywood Book Review Applauds Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever

Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever has been celebrated for its "spellbinding" and "imaginative" storytelling by the Hollywood Book Review. The review praises the novel’s magical world, intriguing plot, and its blend of fantasy, love, and mystery. The book follows Heather Hazelkind, a teacher who discovers a mystical realm within a giant cornfield and navigates the complexities of maintaining the secret with her curious students.

The review highlights the novel’s "deep mystics" and "mind-boggling secrets" that offer an engaging and immersive experience for young readers. The book is noted as a “must-read for fantasy enthusiasts,” with an emphasis on how it skillfully combines adventure, courage, and themes of enduring love.

The Hollywood Book Review further commends the novel for its complexity, noting that while the plot may be intricate, it remains deeply engaging for children, making it ideal for weekend reading or post-school unwinding. The review encourages parents to enjoy the story with their children, given the occasional complexity of the narrative.

Featured at the London Book Fair 2025

Both Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever and Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story will be featured at the London Book Fair 2025, where Bernacil’s enchanting stories will be showcased at Explora Books and Bookside Press booths. These appearances will bring Bernacil’s magical universe to an international audience, giving fans the chance to experience his works firsthand and meet the author.

“I’m excited to see my books featured at such a prestigious event like the London Book Fair,” says Todd Bernacil. “It’s an honor to share these stories with an even broader audience, and I look forward to meeting new fans and continuing to spread the magic of the Cornfield.”

Also Featured at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025

In addition to the London Book Fair, both of Bernacil’s books—Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever and Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story—will be featured at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025. This prestigious event provides an incredible opportunity for Bernacil to connect with readers, introduce them to his whimsical and heartfelt stories, and share his magical world of Maizeland with a wider audience.

About Todd Bernacil

Todd Bernacil is an award-winning author best known for his Magic Cornfield series. His debut book, Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story, introduced readers to the magical world of Maizeland and the adventures of Heather Hazelkind. Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever expands on the world and themes of the series, continuing the tale of magic, adventure, and love that has enchanted readers worldwide.

