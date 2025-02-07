Collaborative Divorce Austin Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Collaborative Divorce Austin will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations for people or couples during Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 3-9, 2025. This nationwide effort is an opportunity to learn more about options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process that keeps the case out of the courtroom.“During Divorce With Respect Week, we are dedicated to helping families protect their emotional well-being and minimize the impact on children,” said Mary Jones , a member of Collaborative Divorce Austin. “Through Collaborative Divorce, we provide a compassionate alternative that keeps your family out of court and focused on healing.”Collaborative Divorce Austin is a group of independent and unaffiliated professionals that are trained in Collaborative Divorce. Visit https://collaborativedivorceaustin.com/ to learn more about Collaborative Divorce Austin.Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a participating Collaborative Divorce professional in the Austin area during Divorce With Respect Week. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekand is an effort to share more information about the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.

