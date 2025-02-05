Submit Release
Stream Advisory Issued for Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek South of Garden Plain, KS

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek located South of Garden Plain, Kansas.

The stream advisory is a result of planned operational repairs at the City of Garden Plain’s wastewater plant which may result in partially treated wastewater discharging to Polecat Creek.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek located South of Garden Plain, Kansas. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once the necessary repairs have been completed.

For further information, please contact, the City of Garden Plain, at 316-531-2321.

