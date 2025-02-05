2/5/25 – HAWAI‘I WILDLIFE CONSERVATION/GAME BIRD STAMP CONTEST OPENS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAI‘I WILDLIFE CONSERVATION/GAME BIRD STAMP CONTEST OPENS

Click on photo to view video

HONOLULU – Artists are invited to submit entries to the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) for the 2025-26 Hawaiʻi Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp annual art contest. The wildlife conservation stamp is a requirement for Hawai‘i state hunting licenses and the game bird stamp is required for anyone intending to hunt game birds. Both stamps will also be available to stamp collectors.

Game Bird Stamp – Erckel’s Francolin (Pternistis erckelii). Native to Ethiopia and Sudan, the Erckel’s spurfowl was introduced to Hawaiʻi in 1957 as a game bird. At about 16 inches long, they are brown with white streaky spots and distinct chestnut-colored feathers on the top of their heads, with white throats. Often in upland dry grasslands, they scare easily and hide from view and prefer running away rather than flushing. Listen for their loud laughing cackle, especially in the morning. They are located on the islands of Hawaiʻi, Lānaʻi, Oʻahu, and Kaua‘i.

Wildlife Conservation Stamp – Manu-o-Kū (White “Fairy” Tern) (Gygis alba), a Hawaiian urban-community forest bird. 2025 is the Year of Our Community Forests, collections of trees in the wao kanaka, or inland region where people live, learn and play. Community forests include trees in our neighborhoods, yards, parks, schools and along our streets. They give us gathering places, shade, air to breathe, food to eat, wood for carving, leaves for weaving and flowers for lei.

The Manu-o-Kū is a perfect representation of our native wildlife that utilizes the urban-community forests for habitat, breeding, nesting and rearing their young. Manu-o-Kū breed on oceanic islands, both on low-lying coralline sand islands and high volcanic islands. They do not build nests; eggs are laid on whatever suitable depression is found. Nest sites include volcanic pinnacles, cliffs, rocky slopes, large bushes or trees, as well as man-made structures.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

SETTING: Hawai‘i habitat

SIZE: Completed painting with a maximum of 24” by 36” and unframed (to be reduced to 1” X 1.5” stamp)

MEDIUM: Oil or acrylic preferred

ENTRY: Completed oil or acrylic painting or an 8.5” X 11” photo/print/photocopy of a completed painting.

DEADLINE: All entries must be received by April 05, 2025. Notification of the winner will be made later in April.

SHIPPING FEE: All paintings sent must be accompanied by a $35.00 fee to cover the cost of returning the artwork. You must visit the Administration office to pick up your artwork if a check is not included. Checks are to be made payable to the DLNR. Otherwise, a photo, print, or photocopy of an original painting may be sent without fee (see application form)

PAYMENTS: The winner will receive a maximum award of $1,000.

Funds from Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation Stamp sales go into the state Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats and to manage the state’s hunting and non-game programs.

Last year, revenues from both stamps were used to cover some of the costs of maintaining hunting units and to add game bird and game mammal hunting opportunities where possible. Proceeds from the sale of wildlife conservation stamps will also provide funds for salaries, the annual lease rental of the Lānaʻi Cooperative Game Management Area, and support wildlife diversity programs.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Small Game Birds Put and Take, web feature (Nov. 24, 2021):

https://vimeo.com/650077788?share=copy

HD video – Small game birds put and take, media clips (Nov. 24, 2021):

https://vimeo.com/649777485?share=copy

Photographs – Small game bird releases Kuaokala Game Management Area (Nov. 24, 2021):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/i5naci5zakhg1r8rw6acd/h?rlkey=7psw5565bo4oib3pgve1yrwqo&dl=0

Information on the contest and application forms:

DOFAW, 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813 or at:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/01/FY25-26-Artist-Application.pdf

Contest contacts:

[email protected], 808-226-7757.

[email protected], 808-347-6869.

2025: Year of Our Community Forests

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/trees/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]