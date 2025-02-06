ERIS and Toxics Targeting Joining Forces to Offer the Most Comprehensive Info Solution for CRE Due Diligence in NY state

Adding Toxics Targeting to ERIS allows a new standard of service & resource excellence by creating a comprehensive & extremely accurate data source to serve the env'l assessment community in NY state.” — Jeff Doerner, SVP, Sales North America

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Risk Information Services (“ERIS”) and Toxics Targeting, Inc. (“Toxics Targeting”) of Ithaca, NY, are excited to announce that they are joining forces to offer the most comprehensive information service solution for commercial real estate due diligence in the state of New York.

“Adding Toxics Targeting to ERIS allows a new standard of service and resource excellence by creating a comprehensive and extremely accurate data source to serve the environmental property assessment community in New York state,” said Jeff Doerner, Senior Vice President, North American Sales, at ERIS.

“We look forward to welcoming Toxics Targeting’s customers and staff to ERIS. They have a solid and unique reputation for data accuracy and service that compliment and aligns well with ERIS’ brand mission,” said Carol Le Noury, President, ERIS.

By combining their resources, ERIS and Toxics Targeting will be a highly competitive player in the state. In addition, all products and services will be delivered through ERIS’ state-of-the-art applications and platforms combined with unparalleled industry-leading customer service.

“Joining with ERIS allows us to continue providing our customers with superior value and personal service,” said Walter Hang, President of Toxics Targeting, who will remain onboard as a consultant to ERIS. “Our customers can take advantage of the latest innovative technologies and full suite of products and digital solutions that ERIS continues to create for our industry”.

For an initial phase, Toxics Targeting and ERIS will work in parallel as they merge their products and data, while working with customers to integrate the best-in-class services from both organizations.

About ERIS

ERIS has been providing critical environmental data and historical information since 1999. ERIS serves the USA, Canada, and Mexico and has global alliances in the UK, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. ERIS is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian-based information business, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, please visit erisinfo.com.

About Toxics Targeting

Toxics Targeting, founded in 1990, provides NY State customers with comprehensive, accurate information to help assess and manage environmental risk. Information is gathered from hundreds of sources by experienced data specialists, cross-referenced, then compiled and delivered in an easy-to-understand report. For more information, please visit toxicstargeting.com

ERIS Media Contact

Jeff Doerner, SVP, North American Sales

jdoerner@erisinfo.com

Toxics Targeting Media Contact

Walter Hang, President

walter@toxicstargeting.com

