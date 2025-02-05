DHSS publishes data infrastructure report outlining strengths and opportunities across Missouri’s public health system

Media Contact:

Sami Jo Freeman

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in partnership with Guidehouse, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and more than 250 collaborating organizations, has released the “2025 Missouri Public Health Data Landscape Survey, Transformation Maturity and Strategic Assessment Report.” This comprehensive report is divided into three key sections: the Landscape Survey, the Transformation Maturity Score and the Strategic Assessment. Together, these sections offer a detailed overview of DHSS data usage, systems interoperability and the strengths and opportunities across Missouri’s public health data infrastructure.

“This report was developed through a robust and collaborative process by stakeholders and, most importantly, our DHSS data team members,” said Director Paula F. Nickelson. “We were encouraged by the proactive engagement and unique perspectives that led to the key insights that will inform our efforts to enhance and modernize Missouri’s public health data infrastructure. Recent years have underscored the critical importance of a robust and responsive public health data ecosystem, and we are leaning into that journey.”

DHSS is leading the way in digital transformation with this comprehensive assessment to improve data collection, management and utilization. This project used a phased approach to evaluate public health information practices, identify system redundancies, and develop a strategic roadmap for digital health transformation.

The modernization efforts that are currently underway at DHSS are preparing the department for the next decade of evolution related to health data. Alongside the dedicated data team members within DHSS, data innovation is supported by the strong partnerships and key contributors demonstrated in this report.

The report highlights key strengths and opportunities across Missouri’s public health ecosystem, and serves as a foundation for future focus areas and strategies to achieve better health for all Missourians. This includes seven detailed recommendations, including enhancing support for local public health activities, improving IT governance, creating an analytic environment, and more. The complete report can be found at Health.Mo.Gov/data.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse’s more than 18,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 125,000 individuals, 430+ provider organizations, 500+ nonprofit partners and 550+ health services organizations. Learn more at www.himss.org.