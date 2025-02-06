Public Haus Agency Expands Services to Include Full Suite of Affiliate PR Amid Growing Demand from Consumer Brands

By offering a full-service approach to affiliate PR, we’re helping our clients secure high-value media placements that increase brand awareness while directly impacting their bottom line.” — Ryan Croy, Public Haus Agency founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public Haus Agency, a leading Los Angeles-based PR and marketing firm specializing in consumer brands, has officially launched a full suite of affiliate PR services in response to the increasing demand for performance-driven media coverage. This strategic expansion empowers brands to secure high-impact editorial placements while driving measurable sales and ROI through affiliate partnerships with top-tier media outlets.As the media landscape continues to evolve, more publishers are prioritizing affiliate-based content over traditional editorial coverage. This shift has created new challenges for brands looking to gain organic media exposure while also presenting a major opportunity for those willing to adapt. Public Haus Agency recognized this growing trend and developed a comprehensive approach to affiliate PR that allows brands to align their media strategies with the commerce-driven editorial landscape. By integrating affiliate partnerships into traditional media relations, the agency ensures its clients maximize visibility while driving direct sales through trusted publications.“As the media landscape continues to shift toward commerce-driven editorial, we recognized the need for brands to evolve their PR strategies,” said Ryan Croy, founder of Public Haus Agency. “Consumer brands that integrate affiliate PR into their media strategy are getting more traction in major publications such as CNN Underscored, Men’s Journal and Forbes Vetted to name a few, where affiliate partnerships play a critical role in coverage opportunities,” he added. “Media outlets are no longer just evaluating brands based on their storytelling potential or innovation, but are also looking at the financial incentives associated with featuring a product. By offering a full-service approach to affiliate PR, we’re helping our clients secure high-value media placements that increase brand awareness while directly impacting their bottom line.”With traditional earned media becoming increasingly competitive, affiliate PR bridges the gap between editorial credibility and performance-based marketing. The integration of affiliate PR also allows brands to leverage product reviews, gift guides and shopping content to drive sustained media visibility. Furthermore, it provides measurable data that connects media placements to direct sales, offering brands insight into the true impact of PR efforts.Public Haus Agency has long been recognized for its expertise in media relations, successfully securing press coverage across lifestyle , home, wellness, food & beverage and automotive sectors. With the addition of affiliate PR services, the agency is now expanding its capabilities to help brands gain media traction that not only builds credibility but also delivers measurable results. “Affiliate PR isn’t just a passing trend—it’s the future of how consumer brands secure media coverage and drive revenue,” added Croy. “By combining our deep understanding of commerce-driven editorial with our established media relationships, we are uniquely positioned to help brands navigate and capitalize on this shift in the PR industry.”As brands continue to face challenges in breaking through the crowded media landscape, having a strategic approach to affiliate PR has become essential. Public Haus Agency’s expertise in this area allows its clients to stay competitive while ensuring they maximize both media impact and revenue potential. By focusing on long-term media relationships, aligning with the evolving needs of journalists and commerce editors, and creating strategies that seamlessly integrate PR and sales, the agency is offering an essential service for consumer brands looking to scale their visibility and market presence.About Public Haus:Founded by Ryan Croy, Public Haus Agency is a boutique PR and marketing agency specializing in media relations, influencer marketing and digital strategies for consumer brands. With a track record of securing impactful media placements, Public Haus helps brands increase visibility, drive consumer engagement and scale revenue through innovative PR approaches. The agency’s expansion into affiliate PR further strengthens its position as a leader in results-driven media relations.Visit https://publichausagency.com to learn more or to further explore Public Haus Agency’s affiliate PR services.

