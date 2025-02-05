COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SAYS MYSTERY SEED PACKAGES FROM CHINA ARE BACK

AUSTIN, TEXAS—Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller urges all Texans to exercise extreme caution if they receive unsolicited packages containing unknown seeds or liquids. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has recently been alerted to a mystery package delivered to Clute, TX, containing unidentified seeds and a liquid container sent unsolicited from China.

“Folks, please take this matter seriously,” Commissioner Miller stressed. “Receiving any unsolicited liquid or chemical at your doorstep poses a significant risk to the health of you and your family. We also cannot allow unidentified seeds to enter Texas. If planted, invasive plant species will substantially harm the Texas agriculture industry. The TDA will work diligently to identify these unknown seeds and liquids to protect Texas residents.”

The TDA promptly forwarded the package and its contents to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) division for thorough identification and testing. The TDA will provide additional information when it becomes available.

As heightened tariffs on China have taken effect, the United States Postal Service (USPS) temporarily halted the acceptance of inbound packages from China and Hong Kong on Tuesday, but it has resumed this service. For now, customers should stay alert for any incoming unsolicited packages.

If you receive a foreign package containing seeds, do not open it. Keep the contents sealed in their original packaging, and immediately contact the TDA toll-free at (800) TELL-TDA.