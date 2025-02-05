Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,182 in the last 365 days.

COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SAYS MYSTERY SEED PACKAGES FROM CHINA ARE BACK

AUSTIN, TEXAS—Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller urges all Texans to exercise extreme caution if they receive unsolicited packages containing unknown seeds or liquids. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has recently been alerted to a mystery package delivered to Clute, TX, containing unidentified seeds and a liquid container sent unsolicited from China.

“Folks, please take this matter seriously,” Commissioner Miller stressed. “Receiving any unsolicited liquid or chemical at your doorstep poses a significant risk to the health of you and your family. We also cannot allow unidentified seeds to enter Texas. If planted, invasive plant species will substantially harm the Texas agriculture industry. The TDA will work diligently to identify these unknown seeds and liquids to protect Texas residents.”

The TDA promptly forwarded the package and its contents to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) division for thorough identification and testing. The TDA will provide additional information when it becomes available.

As heightened tariffs on China have taken effect, the United States Postal Service (USPS) temporarily halted the acceptance of inbound packages from China and Hong Kong on Tuesday, but it has resumed this service. For now, customers should stay alert for any incoming unsolicited packages.

If you receive a foreign package containing seeds, do not open it. Keep the contents sealed in their original packaging, and immediately contact the TDA toll-free at (800) TELL-TDA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SAYS MYSTERY SEED PACKAGES FROM CHINA ARE BACK

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more