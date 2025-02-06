Why Did You Say That?: Five Things Managers Say That Stifle Creativity, Presented by Atticus Publishing

‘Unlock the Secrets to Inclusive Leadership and Fostering Innovation’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing presents Bridget Tucker Smith’s book ‘ Why Did You Say That?: Five Things Managers Say That Stifle Creativity’ , a groundbreaking book by Bridget Tucker Smith that dives deep into the impact of managerial language on creativity, innovation, and growth. This powerful guide explores five common phrases managers use and their unintended consequences, offering invaluable strategies to lead with intentionality and purpose. “Words matter. The language of leadership has the power to inspire or hinder progress,” says Bridget Tucker Smith. “This book aims to spotlight the importance of mindful communication and equip leaders with tools to foster a thriving and inclusive work environment. ”Bridget, who recently discussed these themes in her interview with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network, draws from over 30 years of experience in leadership roles across the biotech, pharmaceutical, patient care, and education industries. Watch the full interview below for an in-depth conversation about her journey and the inspiration behind this transformative book.Bridget Tucker Smith is a leader, strategist, and visionary known for her commitment to inclusive leadership and data-driven decision-making. She holds certifications in Diversity and Inclusion, Leadership Agility from Cornell University’s S. C. Johnson Graduate School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Spelman College. Bridget has held numerous influential roles, including Chair of the Board of Trustees for an award-winning California Charter School of the Year. She is a passionate advocate for health equity, STEM education, and fostering meaningful change in the workplace. Her personal joys include being a mother to her daughter, cooking, gardening, traveling, and mentoring youth. Bridget’s love for music, sports, and community engagement further exemplifies her multifaceted approach to leadership and life.Bridget shares, “I wrote this book to spotlight the language of leaders and how words spoken to me and others stifled productivity, sabotaged growth, and eroded trust. As leaders, we must be mindful of what we say, when we say it, and how we say it.” The book provides practical steps and tools for leaders to communicate with purpose and foster inclusivity.The core message of Why Did You Say That? is that words matter. Bridget’s "Invest in You" framework emphasizes intentionality in all actions, building strong networks, visualizing success, continuous education while establishing a supportive village, learning from exemplary leaders, and trusting one’s unique journey. Inclusive leadership is the bridge that unites and empowers teams, fostering an environment where creativity and productivity thrive. As Bridget notes, “Free your mind” – a nod to En Vogue’s iconic 1992 anthem.Why Did You Say That?: Five Things Managers Say That Stifle Creativity is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers.For more information on Bridget Tucker Smith, visit her Amazon author page at www.amazon.com/author/bridgettsmith55 . Don’t miss the opportunity to transform your leadership approach and foster innovation and growth in your organization.

Bridget Tucker Smith on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

