Beulah Junior Class Visits Supreme Court

As part of their visit to the state capitol, Juniors from Beulah High School, led by Ms. Maci Behm, stopped at the supreme court on February 5th and visited with Justice Douglas Bahr. Students learned about the role of state supreme court justices, the annual average caseload of the court, differences between the federal and state supreme courts, and what it takes to become a justice, among many other topics.

The supreme court hosts a number of schools every year, visiting with hundreds of students and teachers, helping them to understand the role of the supreme court in North Dakota and the legal system.