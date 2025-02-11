Bright Day Foundation Begins Screening Bold New Documentary Film

Film Screening - Play Is The Way! Bright Day Co-Founders, Laurel Tucker & David Krishock

Film Promises to Inform the World - Play is the Best Way for Our Children to Learn!

We thank Westland School, in Los Angeles, California for working so closely with us to help make this important documentary film project a reality"” — David Krishock

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last month, January in the warm, sunny mountains of northern Los Angeles an eager group of educators and parents gathered at Westland School to pre-screen the rough edit of a new documentary film, PLAY IS THE WAY.David Krishock and Laurel Tucker, Founders of the Bright Day Play and Bright Day Foundation, who funded production of this film, sum up this initiative by saying, “Our project began as a book but quickly evolved to a film to more easily reach the billions of educators and parents worldwide. Everyone knows that play is important for children, but few know just how important play is to the cognitive and emotional, the physical and social development of children. Our children, the ones we love the most!The project began with years of research, and by working with medical doctors and education experts we learned that there are smarter countries in the world, and many of them use play to better develop their children. With our film production crew we traveled the world, 8 smarter countries, and 20 locations, speaking with dozens of experts, and playing with hundreds of children. This film will take our audience to places they have never seen before - to best-practice schools and play centers that demonstrate in tangible ways how play is the best way for children to learn, to learn everything - the math, science, reading and writing - everything, and enabling them to build a lifelong love of learning.Today, globally, children are suffering from play depravation, what doctors refer to as a medical emergency, a global crisis – but through our films message there is a solution – and play is the way.Our film calls for a modern revolution – for parents and educators to advocate for more play and play-based learning in schools – to demand much better for our children, and to do so now.”The film screening at Westland School was introduced by Head of School, Melinda Tsapatsaris.She spoke to her guests that evening about “the importance of this film to help build an awareness and understanding of the benefits play and play-based learning provides children” – as well as her and her staffs pride in “being included and involved in this film project”.David Krishock thanks Westland School. "Westland School was one of 20 film participants, but was a key most resource that truly helped anchor the content of this film project." He states further – “we could not have successfully completed this film project without Melinda, and the guidance and support of the entire Westland School community. In total we worked at and with Westland for approximately a months’ time. We interviewed and filmed the school administrators, the school teachers, the parents, and of course we captured the children, the Westland students participating in so many magical learning moments."The pre-screening brought waves of emotion from its audience, roars of laughter and tears of joy, educators and parents witnessing a film expression of their academic philosophy as well as their own amazing children engaged in incredible moments of dreaming, doing, and learning.Stay tuned for more updates as the film is completed, continues global pre-screenings, and ultimately finds its home on streaming platforms and in theaters world-wide. To find out more about Bright Day Play, Bright Day Foundation, the documentary film, and local viewing opportunities reach out to contact@brightdayfoundation.org – or call 01 818 914 6541.About Bright Day Foundation:Bright Day Foundation is a USA government registered 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization.With a mission to help educators and engaged parents better understand the critical nature of play in the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development of all children. With a goal to create a modern revolution, acting now to reinvent what's been called an antiquated early childhood education system and embed the radical notion that quite possibly play is simply the best way for children to learn.Bright Day Foundation advances its mission and goal by:~ Creating, producing and distributing instructional content for adults – i.e. our feature global film documentary, PLAY IS THE WAY!~ Distributing how-to classroom learning aid for teachers – i.e. our PLAY. THEME + PROJECT based preschool CURRICULUM.~ Donating play tools to underserved schools, tools that inspire play and learning i.e. our BRIGHT DAY BIG BLOCKS donated via our TITLE WONDERFUL giving program.Bright Day Foundation is here to help the world, to help your children Play, and by doing so Learn!Bright Day Foundation is transforming children’s lives through Play!

Film Preview - PLAY IS THE WAY!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.