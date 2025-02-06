KoreLock Integrates with Jervis Systems, Expands Smart Lock Opportunities for Rental Property Market

The KoreLock and Jervis Systems partnership provides the rental property management community with a wider range of Wi-Fi and BLE Smart Lock door hardware solutions.

KoreLock's Smart Lock platform integration with Jervis Systems provides rental property managers with new Wi-Fi and BLE door lock hardware automation solutions.

By integrating with Jervis Systems, we now offer new access control software options to our lock manufacturer partners, expanding their market opportunities into the short-term rental market.” — Grant Walter, CEO and President of KoreLock

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KoreLock, Inc.®, a leading provider of IoT Smart Lock technology solutions, is excited to announce its new integration with Jervis Systems®, a renowned property automation solution provider. This collaboration will allow customers and partners of Jervis Systems to seamlessly connect with any lock manufacturer on the KoreLock Smart Lock platform.

Jervis Systems is a guest access and smart home device automation platform that allows property owners and managers to automate their short-term rentals, vacation homes, and boutique hotels from anywhere in the world. For guest entry using Smart Locks, Jervis Systems automatically creates unique, time-sensitive SET® PIN codes for each reservation. These codes activate at check-in and deactivate at check-out, allowing convenient and secure access.

The KoreLock Smart Lock platform integration with Jervis Systems provides the rental property market with a broader range of BLE and Wi-Fi direct Smart Lock automation solutions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with KoreLock in expanding the remote access control capabilities of Jervis Systems," said Bobby Varghese, CEO of Jervis Systems. “By partnering with KoreLock, we can offer more comprehensive Smart Lock solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners in the rental property space."

The integration will enable Jervis Systems customers and partners to easily manage and monitor their smart locks through the KoreLock platform, enhancing convenience and efficiency in their operations. This collaboration will empower hospitality businesses with BLE and Wi-Fi direct, remote access control technology that streamlines their lock management operations.

The partnership with Jervis Systems exemplifies KoreLock's commitment to innovation and enhancing accessibility for businesses seeking advanced security solutions.

"We are excited about the possibilities that our Smart Lock technology integration opens up for our partners," said Grant Walter, CEO and President of KoreLock. "By integrating with Jervis Systems, we now offer a more diverse range of access control software options and end users to our lock manufacturers such as PDQ Locks, SimpleAccess, and KEYINCODE, expanding their market opportunities into the short-term rental market.”

The KoreLock Smart Lock platform integration with Jervis Systems is now live and available for all Jervis Systems users. For more information on expanded smart lock hardware with KoreLock Inside, visit the Jervis Systems supported devices webpage.

About KoreLock

KoreLock, Inc. is an IoT Smart Lock technology company that provides turnkey Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's Smart Lock solutions are embedded in over 75,000 locking devices worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.korelock.com/

About Jervis Systems

Jervis Systems® is a guest access and smart home device automation platform that allows property owners and managers to automate their short-term rentals, vacation homes, and hotels from anywhere in the world. Owners and managers can create five-star guest experiences while avoiding the technical hassle and headache of managing multiple apps and smart home devices. Jervis connects with numerous top-rated smart locks, garage door openers, thermostats, smart lights, smart switches, and much more to automate device settings and property access for guests, cleaning companies, and maintenance personnel. Jervis Systems makes property automation simple and secure, allowing property managers to focus on growing their business. For more information, visit: https://www.jervis.systems/

