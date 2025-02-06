'MIRTILLO – NUMERUS IX': A JOURNEY BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS – APRIL 20 RELEASE

Mirtillo – Numerus IX

MIRTILLO – NUMERUS IX: A Dark Medieval Odyssey Premieres on Streaming April 20, 2025

I wanted the viewer to feel lost like Andruccio. The Middle Ages were full of fears, where dark beliefs blurred with reality. With Mirtillo – Numerus IX, you enter a world between dream and nightmare.” — Desiderio Sanzi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker and multidisciplinary artist Desiderio Sanzi presents his latest cinematic creation, Mirtillo – Numerus IX, slated for release on April 20, 2025. The film will be distributed by Filmhub – USA and made available on major streaming platforms.

Following the success of Mirtillo – Numerus I—a short film selected by numerous international festivals and currently streaming on Amazon Fire TV—this feature-length installment delves even deeper into Sanzi’s evocative and dreamlike world.

Set in plague-ravaged 14th-century Europe, Mirtillo – Numerus IX follows the journey of Andruccio, a fugitive who flees his native village of Coccorone in search of salvation in Triora, the legendary “city of witches.” However, his path soon turns into an odyssey where reality and illusion blur. Guided by a mysterious companion, Andruccio encounters haunting entities and spectral visions as the legends of Triora’s witches and banshees materialize around him. As the boundaries between life and the afterlife dissolve, he must confront his fate in a journey that challenges his notions of free will, fear, and the inevitability of destiny.

Featuring striking cinematography, a gripping narrative, and immersive sound design, Mirtillo – Numerus IX transcends the historical drama genre, offering a profound and visually powerful reflection on existential fear and redemption.

The film showcases a diverse and talented cast: Fabio Fieri stars as Andruccio, with Paolo Baiocco as the Monk, Francesco Sechi as the Hanged Man, and Marco Marianucci as the Mage. They are joined by numerous other actors who bring to life a world filled with enigmatic and haunting presences.

The production team includes Daniele Cruccolini as Director of Photography and Elena Nati as Narrator. Meticulously crafted with historical accuracy and a poetic, immersive aesthetic, Mirtillo – Numerus IX offers a cinematic experience that challenges genre boundaries, blending historical realism with supernatural and metaphysical elements.

Known for his visionary storytelling and profound narrative depth, Desiderio Sanzi has exhibited his works at prestigious international venues, including the 54th Venice Biennale (Cuban Pavilion, 2011), the Havana Biennale (2012, 2015), and the 4th Biennale Fin del Mundo in Valparaíso, Chile (2015). His artistic research explores themes of existence, fear, and the human condition, crafting immersive and thought-provoking experiences that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

The Mirtillo project began with Mirtillo – Numerus I, a short film released in 2023, which received critical acclaim and multiple awards at film festivals. Now, Mirtillo – Numerus IX expands this vision, transporting viewers into an even darker and more surreal world, where the lines between history and myth fade. From fugitive encampments and ancient beliefs to the chilling echoes of banshees, the film immerses the audience in a haunting and symbolic journey.

Through a unique fusion of atmosphere, symbolism, and visceral emotion, Mirtillo – Numerus IX invites viewers to reflect on survival—not as an escape from death, but as a conscious acceptance of one’s fate.

Mirtillo – Numerus IX will be available starting April 20, 2025, distributed by Filmhub – USA on major streaming platforms.

MIRTILLO - numerus IX | Official Trailer (2025 Movie)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.