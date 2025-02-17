6WIND boosts Service Provider AI adoption by delivering network solutions on NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure

AI Driven, Virtualized & Secure Networking Software Solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance virtualized and secure networking software solutions, is excited to announce integration of routing and security features across the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU.6WIND stands out as the leading provider of Virtual Service Routers (VSR) supporting cross-NVIDIA platforms. This collaboration aims to expedite the integration of AI within service provider networks, preparing them for the surge in AI traffic, particularly AI inferencing workloads.6WIND are creating a robust, adaptable, and secure solution by integrating 6WIND’s Virtual Service Router product suite comprising of User Plane Function (UPF), Virtual Provider Edge (vPE), Virtual Cell Site Router (vCSR), Virtual Security Gateway (vSecGW), Virtual Carrier-Grade NAT (vCGNAT), Virtual Border Router (vBR), Virtual Firewall (vFW), and Virtual Host Based Router (vHNA) with NVIDIA’s AI and networking platforms. This integration empowers service providers to leverage AI capabilities within their networks, leading to reduced latency, enhanced throughput, and improved overall network performance.This collaboration tackles critical challenges for service providers, such as handling increasing network traffic, bolstering security measures, and seamlessly integrating AI technologies.6WIND will be demonstrating its distributed UPF solution on the NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona. This demo showcases the integration of NVIDIA’s AI acceleration technologies with 6WIND’s optimized UPF, enabling next-generation AI-driven applications like real-time data analysis, intelligent automation, and advanced security protocols at unprecedented speeds. This product is available for deployment.The distributed User Plane Function (dUPF) with Local Breakout (LBO) delivers significant advantages for service provider networks. It enhances power efficiency, making networks more sustainable while improving performance and Quality of Service (QoS) for AI-driven applications. Additionally, dUPF reduces transport costs and lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) by consolidating virtual network functions (xNF) on accelerated hardware, enabling a more efficient and cost-effective infrastructure. For instance, dUPF can be deployed over a shared AI-RAN platform as another tenant with 5G vRAN and AI workloads, enabling a local AI traffic breakout at the edge.“This collaboration demonstrates how the integration of AI, networking, and security can pave the way for transformative innovations,” said Julien Dahan CEO 6WIND. “The solution delivers the performance, sustainability, and scalability that modern networks demand and transforms traditional networks into intelligent, revenue-generating platforms.”“Telco providers need an AI-ready telco edge infrastructure to serve AI inferencing traffic at scale,” said Chris Penrose, Global VP of Business Development for Telco at NVIDIA. “6WIND’s dUPF integrated with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform offers telecom service providers a highly efficient path to building AI-ready networks today.”For more information, visit www.6wind.com or attend the 6WIND and NVIDIA demonstration at MWC [Booth 2D30, Hall 2].

