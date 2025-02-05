Lighthouse Private Christian Academy Expands in Milton, Florida
A "before" picture of the new Milton campus for the Lighthouse Private Christian Academy. The building will house the school's middle school and high school students.
Generosity of Mike Papantonio Supports New School Building
This is about more than just a school—it’s about changing lives.”MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy (LPCA) is proud to announce the expansion of its Milton campus, made possible through the generosity of Mike Papantonio, a senior partner at Levin Papantonio law firm, and other community donors. The new building, located at 6225 Dixie Road, will accommodate middle and high school students, helping meet the overwhelming demand for quality Christian education in the area.
Since its founding over two decades ago, LPCA has been committed to providing a Christ-centered education to students in need. The school’s rapid growth in Milton, where enrollment quickly reached capacity, underscored the urgent need for expansion. Until now, LPCA has operated out of a leased church space, with limited room for growth. With the new building, the school will separate its K-5 students, who will remain at the church, and move its 6-12th grade students into a dedicated campus.
The Good Samaritan
Dr. Joanna Johannes, CEO and Superintendent of LPCA, expressed deep gratitude for the support that made this expansion possible. “No one has ever stepped up to help us before,” Dr. Johannes said.
“For 20 years, we have operated on faith and determination. Then Mike Papantonio came along—like an angel—and changed everything," Johannes continued. "Without him, we wouldn’t have been able to secure this new building." Johannes added that not only did Papantonio donate personally, but he also encouraged his law firm partners to contribute. "Together, they made this dream a reality.”
"I just want the world to know that Mike Papantonio is making a difference for the young people in our community," Johannes said. "The students, teachers, leaders, and I are all grateful."
Fulfilling a Deep Educational Need
The Milton community has demonstrated a significant need for additional private education options, particularly for families seeking a Christian learning environment. “We get calls every day from parents desperate to enroll their children,” Dr. Johannes said. “Many of these families are low-income or military families, and they want their children in a safe, nurturing environment. This expansion allows us to say ‘yes’ to more students who need us.”
Papantonio, a longtime supporter of education and youth programs, emphasized the critical role LPCA plays in the community.
“Lighthouse is doing something truly special,” Papantonio said. “They’re taking in kids who otherwise might not have a chance—kids who, without this school, could end up in reform programs. They’ve been making it work on a shoestring budget for over 20 years. It was time for them to have the resources they need to grow and thrive.”
A Place for Leaders
Johannes underscored that, while LPCA schools have turned hundreds of lives around, they also draw students rich in leadership skills. Many of these kids come from military families that likely foster this quality. Others are just natural-born leaders.
"We have the kids who act like mentors, who I believe God sends to our schools because of their strength and leadership abilities," Johannes said. "We are blessed with a combination of all kinds of kids."
STEM, Ag Commerce, and Music
LPCA campuses have always had a math and science focus (STEM). The new Milton campus will feature not only traditional academic programs but also a unique agricultural component. The school will leverage the property’s five acres, blueberry fields, and greenhouses to provide students with hands-on learning experiences in both STEM and agricultural commerce.
Johannes was also excited to talk about a new focus on music, thanks to Papantonio.
"Mr. Papantonio donated funds for us to have a full-blown drum line," Johannes said. "Almost 30 students immediately signed up to learn the drums after this purchase was made due to his generosity."
A Focus on Unlimited Opportunities
For Johannes, the idea of a future with endless opportunities connects all the LPCA campuses.
"We teach these kids that regardless of their circumstances at home or what they have been through in life, there's nothing that can stop them from being extremely successful," she said. "We teach them that once they graduate from high school, there are programs that help them go to college, and they can be anything they want to be in this life. They just need to pray about it and shoot for the stars."
LPCA invites the community to celebrate this expansion and learn more about its mission to provide high-quality Christian education.
For more information about enrollment, donations, or upcoming developments, visit lighthousepca.com.
Coming Soon: Lighthouse Christian College
The expansion of LPCA is just the beginning. Plans are in place to establish Lighthouse Christian College, founded in 2022. This college will help students pursue higher education based on faith and academic excellence.
“This is about more than just a school—it’s about changing lives,” Papantonio said. “With this new building and the future college, we’re giving students in Milton and beyond an opportunity they might never have had otherwise.”
About Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
Lighthouse Private Christian Academy (LPCA) is a non-denominational private Christian school serving families in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Pace, and Navarre, Florida. The LPCA mission is to inspire students to have a love and joy for learning for a lifetime by providing a transformational, Christ-centered education. LPCA offers a multi-faceted, exceptional education to students from preschool through 12th grade, integrating advanced Christian curriculum with hands-on learning methods. The schools provide a safe, nurturing environment with loving, positive teachers that reinforce Christian principles. Accredited programs ensure that a diploma from LPCA is recognized globally and nationally.
