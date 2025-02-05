Submit Release
DED Invites Nominations for the 2025 Showcase Community Award

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Showcase Community Award. The award will be presented to a Nebraska community during Community Development Month (April 2025).

The Showcase Community Award recognizes communities that have successfully identified community development goals; combined local, state, and federal resources to achieve those goals; and accomplished major projects with positive impacts. Communities are recognized for achievements completed within the past five years. Particular attention is given to communities that have made use of funds from the Community Development Block Grant Program, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, and other programs administered by DED.

All Nebraska communities are eligible for nomination, with the exception of the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development entitlement communities (Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, Grand Island) and award winners from the previous five years (Seward, Wood River, Plainview, North Platte, Beatrice). 

See stories of past Showcase Award winners at: Community Development Month – Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Application Deadline and Award Presentation

Nominations are due on Monday, March 3, 2025. The award announcement is anticipated by Tuesday, April 1st.

The award presentation is an excellent opportunity to draw attention to the work of a deserving community. 

Nominate Your Community

Visit the link below to nominate a Nebraska community for the 2025 Showcase Award. Then select the Nominate Your Community Now button, complete the form, and upload the requested narrative and supporting documentation. 

Showcase Community Award Nomination – Nebraska Department of Economic Development

