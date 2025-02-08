Atticus Publishing Presents: A Glorious Arising by Kiana Webb

“An Inspirational Memoir of Transformation, Healing, and Self-Discovery”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly introduces A Glorious Arising , the highly anticipated memoir by Kiana Webb. This deeply personal and inspiring work chronicles Webb’s spiritual awakening and her remarkable transformation from a life of pain and trauma to one of peace, purpose, and joy.At the height of her successful career, Kiana Webb grappled with unfulfilled dreams and unresolved childhood trauma. In A Glorious Arising, she candidly shares her journey of reclaiming her inner light, healing from past wounds, and fully embracing life. Organized into three transformative parts, this memoir offers not only Webb’s compelling story but also practical tools, insights, and resources for readers seeking their own paths to healing and self-discovery.“I wrote this book because I was told my story could help others,” Webb shares. “It was time to open up, share my experience, and let others know they are not alone. We all have the power to unlock our inner light and embrace love and joy.”To celebrate the book’s release, Kiana Webb sat down with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network for an engaging and heartfelt interview. In the conversation, she delves deeper into her inspiring journey and the motivation behind her memoir. Watch the full interview and be moved by Kiana’s transformative story. Please see the embedded below.A Glorious Arising is available for purchase from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This memoir is a powerful reminder that no matter where you start, you can rise, heal, and live a life filled with purpose and fulfillment.Kiana Webb is a visionary CEO, community leader, and passionate advocate for empowerment. Holding an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership, she has dedicated her life to helping individuals realize their full potential. As the CEO of Glorious Arisings and the former CEO of Webb Family Enterprises, Kiana is renowned for her unwavering commitment to creating opportunities and fostering community unity.Her dedication extends beyond business leadership. Kiana proudly serves on the Board of Directors for the Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement and the L.A. County Fair, reflecting her deep commitment to service and leadership. Through her work, she has empowered countless individuals to overcome adversity, build meaningful lives, and achieve lasting success.Learn more about Kiana Webb and her empowering work by visiting her websites: GloriousArisings.com and KianaWebb.com Embark on a journey of transformation, healing, and self-discovery with A Glorious Arising. Order your copy today and begin your path to a life of peace and joy.

Kiana Webb on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

