Beachfront Estate Within The Strand at Bay Colony in Naples, Florida, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Exclusive beachfront estate in double-gated Strand at Pelican Bay Southward orientation offers panoramic Gulf views Access to private beach club and The Ritz Carlton Over 9,000 sq ft with five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms Adjacent to preserve for enhanced privacy and natural vistas

The Estate is Set to Auction in Cooperation with Michael Sopka and Joanne Sintic of Compass

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7425 Bay Colony Drive, an unparalleled beachfront estate in Naples, Florida, is heading to auction via Concierge Auctions. The extraordinary residence is one of only eleven homes in the highly coveted double-gated community of The Strand at Bay Colony, the only gated community on the beach in all of Naples. Offered in cooperation with Michael Sopka and Joanne Sintic of Compass, the estate, listed for US$24 million, is expecting starting bids between US$10 million and US$15 million. Bidding is set to commence on 5 March via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and culminate online on 19 March.

Located on nearly one acre with 130 feet of prime beachfront, the estate is designed to maximize panoramic Gulf of Mexico views and natural light. The home’s southward orientation ensures a sunlit interior, while its adjacency to a serene preserve provides uninterrupted natural vistas, fostering a profound connection with the coastal landscape. The adjacent preserve boasts an unobstructed beachfront spanning over 300 feet. Thoughtfully designed for both relaxation and grand entertaining, the home blends sophisticated architectural details with an open-concept layout that highlights the stunning waterfront setting.

“The Strand at Bay Colony is one of the most coveted enclaves in Naples, offering an exclusive community with the best of beachfront seclusion and city convenience,” added Sintic. “This home delivers an ideal coastal lifestyle with both privacy and access to premier resort-style amenities.”

Offering over 9,000 square feet of refined living space, the estate includes five bedrooms, a den, and seven and a half bathrooms. The residence features expansive living areas that flow seamlessly from one space to another. The gourmet kitchen, outfitted with top-tier appliances and bespoke finishes, opens effortlessly into dining and lounge areas, framing breathtaking ocean views. High ceilings and elegant finishes enhance the sense of luxury throughout.

Outdoor living is equally impressive, with direct beach access, spacious terraces, and multiple entertainment areas. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a private beach club and the world-class Ritz Carlton, elevating the coastal lifestyle with unmatched leisure and hospitality offerings.

“This estate represents the pinnacle of beachfront living in Naples,” said Sopka. “Its combination of location, design, and exclusivity makes it a stunning retreat for those seeking a private sanctuary with seamless access to top-tier community amenities. Given the rarity of such a property, the auction format provides an unmatched opportunity to connect motivated buyers with a rare offering, and we look forward to a competitive and efficient sale.”

Beyond the home’s refined interiors and spectacular setting, its location offers unmatched proximity to Naples’ most desirable attractions. The Mercato district and The Waterside Shops provide a vibrant mix of luxury shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. For those with a passion for golf and yachting, elite memberships are available at the Bay Colony Golf Club, the newly opened Kinsale Golf Club, and the Naples Yacht Club. Cultural enthusiasts will appreciate nearby venues such as Gulfshore Playhouse, renowned for its engaging performances.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to LaCasaTour. Video credits should be provided to LuxHunters.

7425 Bay Colony Drive is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

