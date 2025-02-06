Ariana Benesova Earns Equestrian Property Specialist (EPS) Certification

My horse and me QR code for searching equestrian properties

Passionate Advocate for the Horse Community Brings Expertise to Underserved Market

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ariana Benesova, a seasoned real estate agent at eXp Realty and lifelong equestrian, is proud to announce that she has earned the prestigious Equestrian Property Specialist (EPS) certification. With over 16 years of horse ownership experience and a deep passion for the horse community, Ariana is uniquely positioned to address the needs of buyers and sellers of equestrian properties in the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut."The horse community has long been an underserved market," said Ariana. "I’ve seen firsthand how equestrian properties are often marketed improperly, which leads to missed opportunities and inadequate representation for buyers and sellers alike. Earning the EPS certification is a significant step in my commitment to providing specialized, knowledgeable service to this unique and vibrant community."Ariana’s extensive equestrian background allows her to understand the unique features and requirements of horse properties, from well-designed barns and riding arenas to pasture management and equine safety. This expertise, combined with her real estate acumen, ensures that buyers receive better representation and sellers can confidently showcase their properties to the right audience.As an advocate for proper marketing and thoughtful representation, Ariana is passionate about elevating the equestrian property market and helping clients find their perfect horse-friendly homes. Her dedication to the horse community goes beyond transactions — it’s a mission fueled by a love for horses and a deep understanding of the equestrian lifestyle.As part of her commitment to delivering exceptional service, Ariana Benesova offers complimentary, comprehensive guides to help both buyers and sellers of equestrian properties.For Buyers: "The Equestrian Property Buyer’s Handbook" is an essential resource designed to help buyers navigate the unique challenges of purchasing horse farms and estates. The guide covers vital topics such as evaluating paddocks, understanding zoning laws, inspecting barns, and ensuring that the property meets equestrian needs.For Sellers: "The Horse Property Selling Guide: Effective Marketing Tips" offers powerful strategies for showcasing equestrian properties, including aerial marketing, walk-through videos, social media-targeted ads, and creating detailed property descriptions that highlight arenas, footing, stalls, and other critical amenities. The guide also emphasizes using postcards with QR codes targeting equestrian communities."I created these guides to empower my clients with expert knowledge, helping them make informed decisions and achieve their equestrian property goals," said Benesova. "Whether you're buying your first horse farm or selling a large equestrian estate, these resources provide invaluable insights."To download a free copy of the guide that fits your needs, visit www.HorseFarmsInfo.com . For more information or to schedule a consultation with Ariana Benesova, please call 203-550-0273.

