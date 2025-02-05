New Book 'Behaving Wisely' Brings Hope After Divorce

A Journey of Faith, Healing, and New Beginnings

CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, nurse, and ordained pastor Brian Edward Johnson, in collaboration with Atticus Publishing, announces the release of his powerful new book, Behaving Wisely: One Man’s Journey from Betrayal to Blessing . This deeply personal memoir chronicles Johnson’s painful journey through the devastation of infidelity, the struggles of healing, and ultimately, his path to finding love and purpose again.Johnson, who was ordained as a pastor on October 13, 2024, uses his experiences to offer guidance and hope to those who have faced similar trials. As a regular contributor to Goodnews Christian Magazine, he combines his faith, professional background, and personal insights to provide a compelling and heartfelt narrative that speaks to anyone struggling with the pain of betrayal and divorce.“I felt that writing this book was something God wanted me to do,” Johnson explains. “It not only helped me process my emotions but also serves as a resource for those looking to heal and rebuild their lives. My goal is to help marriages heal or to let people know that they can find happiness after divorce.”Behaving Wisely is a testament to resilience, faith, and the possibility of new beginnings. Readers will find solace in Johnson’s honesty and encouragement in his message of hope.About the AuthorBrian Edward Johnson is a nurse, pastor, and writer with a passion for sharing stories of faith and healing. In addition to his ministry work, he contributes regularly to Goodnews Christian Magazine. Behaving Wisely is his first book.

Brian Edward Johnson's Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

