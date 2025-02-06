ConverjIT Technologies Inc. Rebrands CBox’s New Version as PHRBO

Operations Software Solutions for Global PEO, EOR, and Staffing Agencies

ConverjIT Technologies Inc. announces the rebranding of its payroll, human resources & back office SAAS software, formerly known as CBox, to the new name PHRBO.

ONTARIO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConverjIT Technologies Inc. (CTI) is excited to announce the rebranding of its payroll, human resources and back office SAAS software, formerly known as CBox, to the new name PHRBO (pronounced fur-bo). Along with the new branding, the software will now be marketed through its official website, PHRBO.com.

Launched in 2022 under the brand names CBox and Staffing Invoicer, PHRBO is the world’s first all-in-one Payroll, Human Resources and Back Office software solution designed specifically for the payroll business. With the successful Q4 launch of Version 2, a complete rebuild leveraging cutting-edge software architecture tailored for fintech applications, the rebranding to PHRBO marks a significant evolution in the product’s functionality and capabilities.

“We recognized that with Version 2 of our software, we needed a new identity that aligns with the advanced capabilities we now offer,” said Jonathan Page, co-founder of ConverjIT Technologies Inc. “PHRBO represents a more robust, scalable, and secure solution that meets the complex needs of payroll businesses on a global scale.”

PHRBO’s Version 2 incorporates a new architectural approach designed for increased transactional speed, security, and scalability, making it an ideal solution for global PEO, EOR, and Staffing applications. The comprehensive platform includes modules such as Invoice/Pay Management, Client Management, Worker Management, User Management, Worker Information Management, Roles Management, Messaging Center, and more – all tailored to meet the dynamic demands of payroll businesses, specifically EOR (Employer of Record), PEO (Professional Employer Organization), and staffing agencies.

PHRBO is built to streamline business operations for payroll service providers, offering a unified, user-friendly interface that enables businesses to manage complex workflows with ease. Its powerful backend ensures that it can handle large-scale transactions securely and efficiently.

Visit https://phrbo.com to learn more about how PHRBO can transform your payroll business operations.

About ConverjIT Technologies Inc.

ConverjIT Technologies Inc. (CTI) is a leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions for the payroll and human resources industries. The company specializes in delivering innovative, scalable, and secure SAAS platforms designed to simplify and optimize business operations for payroll, HR, and back-office management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.