VP lands at YARS

Senior leaders from the 910th Airlift Wing, Mike DeWine, Ohio Governor, and Bill Johnson, Youngstown State University president, pose for a photo on Feb. 3, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The installation was Vice President JD Vance's point of arrival during his visit to East Palestine, Ohio, to mark the second anniversary of the Norfolk Southern train derailment there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


