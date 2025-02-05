349 AMW Annual Awards Ceremony

The entirety of the 349th Air Mobility Wing gathered to honor its 4th Quarter and Annual award winners at a Mardi Gras-themed ceremony at the base theater, Feb 1.

Air Force quarterly and annual awards are opportunities to acknowledge personnel for their service, hard-work, initiative, and dedication throughout the year. The award submission process looks at various factors, including leadership, technical proficiency, and mission accomplishments, to distinguish Airmen with exceptional performance. Recognizing these achievements regularly throughout the year encourages personnel to strive for continuous improvement and excellence, while boosting wing and unit morale.

Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander, was joined by Chief Master Sgt. Joe Gonzales, 349 AMW command chief, who was attending his first wing ceremony since assuming command chief responsibilities last month.



Brady-Lee gave opening remarks welcoming and thanking everyone in attendance for taking the time out of their day to celebrate their fellow wingmen. He continued by congratulating all the nominees and winners, and touching upon his three key points: heritage, culture and legacy.

Towards the end of the ceremony, after a round of rowdy cheers, blaring sirens and airhorns, colorful streamers, and a flock of rubber chickens, the commander and command chief had the distinction of selecting the recipients of the first 349th Spirit Award. In a tight contest, the 349th Medical Group took home the new trophy.

Below are the names of the 4th Quarter and Annual award winners:

Airman of the 4th Quarter

Senior Airman Moriah Maxwell, 349th Force Support Squadron

Non-commissioned Officer of the 4th Quarter

Tech. Sgt. Sonia Sotomayor, 349th Force Support Squadron

Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the 4th Quarter

Master Sgt. Samuel Uribe Talamantes, 349th Force Support Squadron

Company Grade Officer of the 4th Quarter

2nd Lt. Rene Gutierrez, 349th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Field Grade Officer of the 4th Quarter

Maj. Charles Cummings, 301st Airlift Squadron

Civilian Category I of the 4th Quarter

Raymond Jugal, 349th Maintenance Group

Civilian Category II of the 4th Quarter

Christopher Van Ourkerk, 349th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Alejandrina Ascencio, 82nd Aerial Port Squadron

Non-commissioned Officer of the Year

Tech. Sgt. James Trevino, 301st Airlift Squadron

Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year

Senior Master Sgt. Malika Robinson, 349th Civil Engineer Squadron

Company Grade Officer of the Year

1st Lt. Tiffany Frye, 349th Security Forces Squadron

Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Kim Bowman, 349th Air Mobility Wing

Civilian Category I of the Year

Karl Baculik, 349th Operations Support Squadron

Civilian Category II of the Year

Erika Eastman, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Key Support Liaison of the Year

Staff Sgt. (ret.) Emmett Spraktes, 349th Medical Group