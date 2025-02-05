349 AMW Annual Awards Ceremony
The entirety of the 349th Air Mobility Wing gathered to honor its 4th Quarter and Annual award winners at a Mardi Gras-themed ceremony at the base theater, Feb 1.
Air Force quarterly and annual awards are opportunities to acknowledge personnel for their service, hard-work, initiative, and dedication throughout the year. The award submission process looks at various factors, including leadership, technical proficiency, and mission accomplishments, to distinguish Airmen with exceptional performance. Recognizing these achievements regularly throughout the year encourages personnel to strive for continuous improvement and excellence, while boosting wing and unit morale.
Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander, was joined by Chief Master Sgt. Joe Gonzales, 349 AMW command chief, who was attending his first wing ceremony since assuming command chief responsibilities last month.
Brady-Lee gave opening remarks welcoming and thanking everyone in attendance for taking the time out of their day to celebrate their fellow wingmen. He continued by congratulating all the nominees and winners, and touching upon his three key points: heritage, culture and legacy.
Towards the end of the ceremony, after a round of rowdy cheers, blaring sirens and airhorns, colorful streamers, and a flock of rubber chickens, the commander and command chief had the distinction of selecting the recipients of the first 349th Spirit Award. In a tight contest, the 349th Medical Group took home the new trophy.
Below are the names of the 4th Quarter and Annual award winners:
Airman of the 4th Quarter
Senior Airman Moriah Maxwell, 349th Force Support Squadron
Non-commissioned Officer of the 4th Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Sonia Sotomayor, 349th Force Support Squadron
Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the 4th Quarter
Master Sgt. Samuel Uribe Talamantes, 349th Force Support Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the 4th Quarter
2nd Lt. Rene Gutierrez, 349th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Field Grade Officer of the 4th Quarter
Maj. Charles Cummings, 301st Airlift Squadron
Civilian Category I of the 4th Quarter
Raymond Jugal, 349th Maintenance Group
Civilian Category II of the 4th Quarter
Christopher Van Ourkerk, 349th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Alejandrina Ascencio, 82nd Aerial Port Squadron
Non-commissioned Officer of the Year
Tech. Sgt. James Trevino, 301st Airlift Squadron
Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year
Senior Master Sgt. Malika Robinson, 349th Civil Engineer Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year
1st Lt. Tiffany Frye, 349th Security Forces Squadron
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Kim Bowman, 349th Air Mobility Wing
Civilian Category I of the Year
Karl Baculik, 349th Operations Support Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Year
Erika Eastman, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Key Support Liaison of the Year
Staff Sgt. (ret.) Emmett Spraktes, 349th Medical Group
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Rafael Hernandez, 349th Air Mobility Wing
