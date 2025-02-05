Mentoring: Transforming Lives and Strengthening the Force

Published Feb. 4, 2025

By Jessica L. Kendziorek

403rd Wing

While January was National Mentoring Month, the Air Force emphasizes the importance and impact of mentorship in both personal and professional development year-round. The Air Force and the 403rd Wing places great emphasis on mentoring to foster a culture that empowers Airmen to reach their fullest potential, according to Chief Master Sgt. David Jackson, 403rd Wing command chief.



The 403rd Wing has several opportunities available for wing members as part of the new Developmental Fellowship Program in 2025.

“This initiative offers a diverse range of positions aimed at fostering the development of high-potential enlisted members,” said Jackson. “The program provides unique opportunities for career advancement and skill enhancement across various roles.”

These roles include:

Wing special project manager : This member will be assigned a project to improve the unit and support Airmen Development across the wing. Project assignment will be based on member’s personal and professional goals and skills. The member will work with wing and unit leadership teams as well as working with other units around the Air Force to develop solutions and results that impact across the command, said Jackson.



Enlisted Reserve Orientation Course director : This member is the lead instructor and mentor for the course, responsible for planning and organizing the curriculum, scheduling classes, and coordinating instructors and classroom space. The EROC course director plays a crucial role in the success of the program, as they not only oversee all logistical aspects but also guide and mentor new Airmen during their first Unit Training Assembly and subsequent classes throughout the program. Additionally, the EROC course director serves as a member of the 403rd Professional Development Council, said Garcia.

403rd University instructor : As an instructor, individuals will have the opportunity to deliver engaging and informative lessons that will motivate, inspire, and develop Airmen, play a crucial role in providing a high-quality learning experience, and help Airmen acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their military careers.

Additional Duty First Sergeant: The member is assigned the duties of a first sergeant but will maintain their primary job. In this role they will fill the role as a first sergeant handling all first sergeant related duties such as assisting Airmen needs, handling discipline, and morale of the unit. The member will gain leadership experience, gain insight to commander’s perspective, and gain knowledge on agencies and programs available to assist members, said Master Sgt. Jared Bryant, 403rd Wing first sergeant and resiliency integrator.

Jackson said these roles are designed to broaden participants' knowledge, skills, and attributes in alignment with the Air Force’s foundational competencies, which are the 24 skills and abilities that all Airmen should possess and demonstrate. The competencies are grouped into four categories: developing self, developing others, developing ideas and developing organizations. Through this program, members will gain valuable experience, refine their strengths, and enhance their professional growth, ultimately making a lasting impact on the wing and the Air Force. “The program provides a platform for members to take on new challenges, develop their strengths, and make a positive impact on the Wing. Overall, the development fellowship program is an excellent opportunity for members to develop their skills, build their confidence, and advance their careers,” said Jackson. “And we need to look ahead, because as the Developmental Fellowship Program progresses, additional opportunities may arise to better meet the needs of Airmen and the 403rd Wing.”



National Mentoring Month may highlight the importance of the Air Force program, but the 403rd Wing’s Developmental Fellowship Program will continually provide opportunities to wing members to foster meaningful connections that will shape future leaders, said Jackson.

For more information on the Air Force mentoring program, visit the DAF Mentoring Resource page here . An additional source for service members to find mentors or to become a mentor is MyVector