Dennis Clay Parker of Ore Power Systems Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Clay Parker, noted geologist and founder of Ore Power Systems™ (OPS™), announces the unveiling of Ore Power Unit Storage™ (OPUS™), a breakthrough technology redefining the landscape of energy storage. This innovative approach promises a sustainable and efficient alternative to current chemical battery systems, marking a significant step forward in the adoption of renewable energy, solar, wind, hydro and tidal as the primary source of energy worldwide. “The key to the adoption of renewable energy is to create storage systems that allow the energy to be stored cost effectively then released to the grid which powers homes and industries. With the exception of Gravity, all forms of renewable energy are intermittent. Gravity is the key to large scale energy storage” Parker states.

OPUS™, derived from Parker’s extensive expertise in clay mineralogy, leverages a purified form of a type of clay known as attapulgite, commonly used as a suspension agent in a wide variety of applications. The unique properties of attapulgite allow for the suspension of finely ground mineral ores in water, creating a powerful, high density medium for energy storage that is both non-toxic and cost-effective.

“In developing OPUS™, my goal was to provide a simple, revolutionary method of storing electrical energy without the need for environmentally intrusive infrastructure,” Parker shares. “This technology offers a clean solution that can support both renewable and conventional energy sources, making efficient energy storage accessible for communities and industry globally.”

The challenge of storing energy from renewable sources like solar and wind has long hindered their potential. Lithium batteries are the current standard for storing large amounts of electrical energy. Lithium is relatively rare in the earth’s crust. Unfortunately, it can be explosive and burn producing toxic fumes if ignited. OPUS™ addresses this problem by utilizing gravity—a free, constant force—as the foundational mechanism for energy storage. The system involves suspending a mineral slurry in water, elevated in towers or tanks, which is then used to generate electricity through a turbine generator. The process not only capitalizes on the ever-present natural force of gravity but also allows for the use of abundant, inexpensive mineral resources, while offering a safer cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

The Benefits of OPUS™

• Safety and Sustainability: Unlike lithium-ion batteries, which are prone to hazards such as explosions and fires, OPUS™ poses no such risks, composed mainly of benign mineral and water suspensions.

• Longevity: Systems utilizing OPUS™ have a potential lifespan of 50 to 75 years, significantly outlasting the typical 7–10-year cycle of lithium-ion batteries. Maintenance of pumps and generators will be the primary care for the system. The capability and electrical capacity of the system does not downgrade over time unlike lithium systems.

• Versatility and Scalability: Suitable for various settings—from rural areas harnessing solar and wind power to urban environments and industrial plants—OPUS™ can be adapted to a wide range of applications, including integration within existing infrastructure like mines and large data centers, both of which consume large amounts of electricity. Water towers and tanks are a part of our urban and industrial landscapes. Their presence is unobtrusive to the eye in most settings. OPUS’s™ will blend in, no smoke, no fumes, no pollution.

• Economic and Environmental Impact: By utilizing local resources—such as American-produced iron ore, steel tanks, generators, pumps—and reducing reliance on imported lithium batteries from China, OPUS™ promotes energy independence and job creation while minimizing the impact on our environment. US leadership is dedicated to clean, energy independence while improving employment opportunities for all Americans. Ore Power Systems’ OPUS™ will make the goal of energy independence obtainable.

Market Potential and Future Prospects

OPUS™ technology represents a robust market opportunity that extends across multiple industries, including mining, transportation, manufacturing, heavy industry, and renewable energy sectors. It has already captured the interest of major stakeholders in the energy sector, with discussions with leading electrical and nuclear energy producers underway.

Given its potential to reduce the reliance on hydrocarbons and promote the widespread use of renewable energy, OPUS™ is in line with global initiatives toward sustainability and clean energy adoption. This technology is ready to play a critical role in our future energy landscape, offering an American-born solution with global applicability.

In support of this innovative endeavor, Dennis Clay Parker and Ore Power Systems™ actively seek governmental collaboration and support for demonstration projects, underlining the regulatory evolution needed to embrace and accelerate the adoption of this new energy storage solution.

About Dennis Clay Parker

Dennis Clay Parker, a geologist by training with a specialty in clay mineralogy, has dedicated his career to the development of mineral-based solutions. With over a dozen patents in clay minerals, his entrepreneurial journey reflects a commitment to advancing clean energy technologies. His previous success with Active Minerals International™ illustrates a longstanding impact on the industry.

In launching Ore Power Systems™, Parker continues his legacy of innovation. He envisions a future where energy storage is safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly, propelling the transition to sustainable energy systems worldwide.

Dennis Clay Parker and Ore Power Systems™ is poised to lead the charge in transforming energy storage.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dennis Clay Parker in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, February 4th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dennis-clay-parker-of-ore/id1785721253?i=1000689228690

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dennis-clay-264402739/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6d7aeSztvHMHnG36JyoUtZ

For more details on Ore Power Unit Storage™, partnerships, and investment opportunities, please visit www.orepowersystem.com/

