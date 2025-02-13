Strand Finance Inc. Selects Ameris Bank as Strategic Financing Partner

Strand Finance Inc. - 45 years of premium financing

Leading finance company strikes strategic partnership with national bank to extend reach and build on its 45 year history

MORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established premium finance company Strand Finance Inc. has begun a new partnership with Ameris Bank, a leading national financial institution with more than 50 years’ experience in the banking sector.

Founded 45 years ago, Strand currently provides premium financing for a wide range of insurance policies in nine states. Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia operating 164 financial centers across the Southeast. In a deal that includes Strand receiving funding from Ameris Bank, the strategic partnership will also enable Strand to expand its premium finance offerings into all 50 states, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Strand Founder and President Howard Heiss said: “We are confident that our new partnership with Ameris Bank will enhance our ability to serve our customers with the efficiency and reliability they have come to expect from Strand over the past 40 years. With the strength of Ameris behind us, we look forward to further expanding our business for the future.”

ABOUT STRAND FINANCE INC.

Family-owned and operated since 1980, Strand Finance Inc. specializes in financing insurance policies for individuals and businesses. Covering Commercial, Personal Auto, Assigned Risk Auto & Personal Lines, Strand Finance provides premium financing for insureds, insurance agents and insurance brokers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, South Carolina, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan & Massachusetts.

With 45 years’ experience, Strand provides competitive rates, low down payments and online account management to make the financing experience as easy as possible. Keeping the customer at the heart of our business, Strand Finance has invested in the most advanced technology to streamline the premium financing process. With a bespoke Salesforce platform, online customer portal, DocuSign access as well as email, text and chat capability, we have implemented systems to fulfill our commitment to superior service through technology.

Strand Finance Inc. Contact:

Lori Heiss Tiplady

lheiss@strandfinance.com

ABOUT AMERIS BANK

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.4 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services.

Ameris Bank Contact:

Katie Lopez

Katie.Lopez@amerisbank.com

###

