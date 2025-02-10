Business Awards UK 2025 Fintech Awards Honours Leaders in UK's Financial Tech Sector

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK announces the winners and finalists of the 2025 Fintech Awards , recognising achievements and leadership in the evolving field of financial technology. This year’s awards highlight organisations and individuals driving innovation, enhancing security, and advancing efficiency across the fintech landscape.Business Awards UK 2025 Fintech Awards Winners- Cleafy - Best AI/ML Tech- Neo - Best Cross-Border Payment Solution- iCoupon - Fintech Innovation Award- Boshhh Mobile - Best Personal Finance Tech- Verifone - Fintech Leader of the Year- ezbob Ltd. - LendTech of the Year- Tradu - Best Trading Tech- REGnosys - Fintech Business of the Year- VFX Financial PLC - Business Growth Award- Ruleguard - RegTech of the Year- Capalona - Best Fintech Website / Platform- Fleximize - Fintech Employer Award, Diversity & Inclusion Award- myPOS - Best B2B Tech- Global Insurance Management - InsurTech of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2025 Fintech Awards Finalists- Neo - Fintech Business of the Year- iCoupon - Best B2B Tech, Business Growth Award- REGnosys - RegTech of the Year- DNYC Ltd - Fintech Leader of the Year, Diversity & Inclusion Award- VFX Financial PLC - Best Cross-Border Payment Solution- Capalona - LendTech of the Year- Timeline - Fintech Innovation AwardAdvancing the Fintech LandscapeThe 2025 Fintech Awards acknowledge organisations and leaders contributing to the growth and development of financial technology. This year’s winners have demonstrated excellence through innovative solutions that improve security, streamline cross-border transactions, and foster financial inclusion.Their work addresses key industry challenges, from enhancing compliance with regulatory standards to expanding access to financial services. These achievements reflect the critical role fintech plays in shaping modern financial ecosystems.Business Awards UK congratulates the winners and finalists for their contributions to the sector. Their commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions underscores the transformative potential of fintech in supporting businesses and individuals worldwide.

