Clars Auctions Announces February Auction of Modern + Contemporary, Furniture, Jewelry & Asian Art

Clars Auctions, an auction house serving the Bay Area, is set to hold a series of significant auctions in February , featuring an exceptional selection of fine art, decorative arts, jewelry, and collectibles.The event lineup begins with the Modern + Contemporary Fine Art Auction on February 20, followed by the Furniture, Art, Jewelry & Asian Art Auction on February 21, and culminating with The Warehouse Sale on February 22. These sales offer collectors, investors, and enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire remarkable pieces from renowned artists and designers.Modern + Contemporary Fine Art Auction – February 20, 10 AM PSTThe Modern + Contemporary Fine Art Auction will showcase a carefully curated selection of works by celebrated 20th and 21st-century artists. Leading the auction are two remarkable works on paper by Marc Chagall (French/Belarusian, 1887-1985):- “Le Dimanche (Sunday),” circa 1939 – pastel and gouache on paper, 68 x 52.7 cm. Estimate: $300,000–$500,000 (USD).- “L'hiver: procession de Nöel - Les quatre saisons (Winter: Christmas Procession - The Four Seasons),” 1974 – gouache, tempera, pastel, India ink, colored pencils, and graphite on paper, 63 x 90 cm. Estimate: $300,000–$500,000 (USD).Both works have been authenticated by the Marc Chagall Committee and are accompanied by certificates of authenticity. Chagall’s works, known for their dreamlike quality and vibrant color palette, have been highly sought after by collectors worldwide.Other highlights include John Alexander’s 1986 painting, The Summit Conference, estimated at $30,000–$50,000, a striking political allegory featuring surreal imagery. Andy Warhol’s Vote McGovern, a bold 1972 screenprint estimated at $30,000–$50,000, exemplifies the intersection of pop art and political commentary.Collectors will also find pieces by Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Arneson, John McCracken, and Hunt Slonem, further solidifying this auction as a must-attend event for contemporary and modern art enthusiasts.Furniture, Art, Jewelry & Asian Art Auction – February 21, 9:30 AM PSTThe Furniture, Art, Jewelry & Asian Art Auction will feature a diverse selection of fine furniture, luxury collectibles, and decorative arts. Among the standout items is a 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL (W113 Pagoda), a two-door hardtop convertible estimated at $100,000–$120,000. This classic automobile is widely admired for its timeless design and engineering excellence.The Asian Art segment will showcase a lot of 12 Chinese 24k gold zodiac animal figures, estimated at $40,000–$60,000, and a Chinese famille rose ‘Three Rams’ vase from the late Qing dynasty, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. A Chinese embroidered apricot-ground lady’s robe adorned with crane motifs, representing longevity, will also be available for bidding.In the Furniture & Decorative Arts category, collectors can bid on exquisite antique and modern furniture, including pieces from renowned designers Michael Taylor and Parish-Hadley. Additional decorative items include a Louis Vuitton monogram trunk, a range of sterling silver collectibles, and an impressive selection of Native American baskets, textiles, and rugs.The Jewelry Department will offer an extensive fine jewelry collection featuring gold, diamonds, and signed designer pieces. The sale will include classic and contemporary rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, catering to seasoned collectors and those looking for wearable investment pieces.The Warehouse Sale – February 22, 9:30 AM PSTThe Warehouse Sale provides an excellent opportunity for bidders to acquire fine art, prints, jewelry, and decorative arts at accessible price points. Each month, this sale presents a curated mix of paintings, sculptures, and unique collectibles.In the Asian Art segment, collectors can find Japanese woodblock prints, ceramics, and decorative folding screens, offering insight into East Asian artistic traditions. The Jewelry Department will feature a range of affordable pieces, including diamond, silver, and gold jewelry.Additionally, the Warehouse Sale will include a broad selection of modern and antique furniture, decorative arts, silver, porcelain, glass, fashion, collectible toys, books, and Indigenous artworks.Preview InformationAuction previews will be available in person on February 19 from 1 PM to 5 PM PST at Clars Auctions, located at 5644 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609.Bidding InformationBidding for all three auctions is available through multiple channels:- In person at the auction house- Online via Clars Live, LiveAuctioneers, and Invaluable.- Phone bidding, coordinated with Clars Auctions specialists.- Absentee bidding, allowing collectors to set their maximum bid in advance.About Clars AuctionsClars Auctions, based in Oakland, California, is a leading full-service auction house with a reputation for selling high-quality fine art, furnishings, jewelry, and collectibles. The firm has facilitated the sale of over $500 million in auctioned goods over the past decade and has been a trusted partner for institutions, private collectors, and estate sales.For more information or to register for bidding, please visit www.clars.com or contact Clars Auctions at (510) 428-0100 or info@clars.com.

