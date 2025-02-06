Ysaan Books Publishes Bilingual Thai Poetry Book by Ajarn David

Poems from Sakon Nakhon is written in English and Thai Poems from Sakon Nakhon includes 91 poems written by Ajarn David Ysaan Books is a Thailand Small Press that publishes bilingual Thai poetry.

Ysaan Books Releases Poems from Sakon Nakhon, the First Bilingual Thai Poetry Collection by a Long-Term Expatriate

Whether you are new to Thailand or intimately familiar with it, these poems will leave you with a deeper appreciation for the small moments that shape a life and the interconnectedness of all things.” — Ysaan Books

SAKON NAKHON, SAKON NAKHON, THAILAND, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sakon Nakhon, Thailand – Ysaan Books is pleased to announce the release of "Poems from Sakon Nakhon," a unique bilingual collection of Thai poetry by Ajarn David. Now available in paperback and hardcover internationally on Amazon, the book is also offered as a limited-edition Thailand collector’s edition featuring a handmade indigo cloth slipcover, available through Ysaan Books’ online stores on Shopee and Lazada.

This 182-page collection features 91 poems in both English and Thai, complete with English transliterations, making it the first book of its kind by a long-term expatriate in Thailand. With a unique outsider-insider perspective, "Poems from Sakon Nakhon" serves as a poetic bridge between cultures, offering insights into Thai life, spirituality, and the everyday beauty of Isaan, Thailand’s northeastern region.

A New Perspective on Thai Poetry

Unlike traditional Thai poetry, which adheres to rigid metrical structures, "Poems from Sakon Nakhon" embraces free verse, allowing for an organic and deeply personal exploration of themes such as nature, Buddhist philosophy, and cultural traditions. Ajarn David’s poems capture the essence of rural Thai life, elevating simple moments — a noodle vendor at night, the quiet rhythm of temple bells, the arrival of monsoon rains — into lyrical reflections on impermanence, compassion, and human connection.

The bilingual format makes the book an invaluable resource for Thai and English language learners alike, providing a rare opportunity to experience poetry in both languages side by side.

A Book for Poetry Lovers, Travelers, and Language Enthusiasts

This collection appeals to a wide range of readers, including:

* Poetry enthusiasts drawn to contemporary, meditative verse

* Travelers and cultural explorers seeking a deeper connection to Thailand

* Language learners interested in Thai and English bilingual literature

* Spiritual seekers who appreciate themes of mindfulness and Buddhist thought

Designed with elegant typesetting and high-quality printing, "Poems from Sakon Nakhon" makes an excellent literary keepsake or gift.

Poems from Sakon Nakhon - Thai Love Poems & More

