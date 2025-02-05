PumpAlarm.com Offers Contractor’s Versatile Solution Bundle for Plumbers, Property Managers, and Homeowners

The company offers a comprehensive solution for contractors to monitor and protect properties from water damage.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading innovator in remote monitoring solutions, offers Contractor's Versatile Solution Bundle, designed to meet the diverse needs of plumbers, property managers, and homeowners across the United States. This all-in-one bundle combines the power of cellular technology with an array of sensors and accessories, ensuring reliable monitoring and protection against water damage, even during power outages.

The Contractor's Versatile Solution Bundle includes five PumpAlarm cellular alarm units, three-floor water sensors, three 15 ft. micro float switches, three dual float switches, three input splitters, and three input doublers. The bundle also comes with essential accessories such as batteries, mounting straps, hose clamps, and mounting screws, making installation a breeze. The paddle antenna, included with each unit, enhances cellular reception in basements or other locations where the device is installed.

"We understand the challenges faced by contractors and property owners when it comes to safeguarding their investments from water damage," said Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com. "Our Contractor's Versatile Solution Bundle addresses these concerns by providing a comprehensive, easy-to-use system that can be configured entirely using a cell phone, without the need for additional apps or software."

The PumpAlarm cellular alarm units offer a range of monitoring capabilities, including power loss, high water level, and high/low temperature alerts. With an annual subscription of just $49.99, users can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real-time text messaging alerts, ensuring they are always informed about the status of their properties.

Customers have praised PumpAlarm.com for its commitment to quality and customer service. John K., a satisfied customer, stated, "PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures." Another customer, Thomas J., added, "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

PumpAlarm.com's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction stems from its roots in OmniSite, an affiliate company with over two decades of experience designing monitors for municipalities nationwide. By leveraging this expertise and identifying the need for reliable, cellular-based monitoring solutions in the residential sector, PumpAlarm.com has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

For more information about the Contractor's Versatile Solution Bundle or to explore PumpAlarm.com's range of remote monitoring solutions, visit www.pumpalarm.com/shop or call +1 888-454-5051.

###

About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com (https://www.pumpalarm.com/about-us) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.