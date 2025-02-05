Dogginstix® Offers Sample Packs to Help Pet Store Owners Test the Market

Florida-based pet treat company introduces curated sample packs featuring natural dog chews to help pet store owners test the market and delight customers.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogginstix®, a leading provider of premium, natural dog chews, is excited to announce the launch of their new sample packs. Designed to help pet store owners discover their customers' favorite chews, these curated packs feature a selection of Dogginstix's top-selling items.

"At Dogginstix®, we understand that every dog has unique preferences when it comes to treats and chews," said Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®. "Our sample packs offer pet store owners a convenient way to introduce their customers to our high-quality, natural products and determine which ones resonate best with their furry clientele."

Each premium dog chew sample pack contains a thoughtfully chosen assortment of Dogginstix's most popular chews, including:

• 6-inch Bully Stick – A long-lasting chew to keep dogs engaged.

• 6-inch Tripe – A flavorful and easily digestible option.

• 6-inch Lamb Collagen – A single-ingredient chew sourced from grass-fed lamb.

• Lamb Foot – A crunchy treat, not suitable for large breeds.

Crafted with care using only the finest natural ingredients, Dogginstix® chews are slow-baked or dehydrated to preserve their inherent goodness and flavor. Free from preservatives, fillers, and additives, these treats offer a satisfying chewing experience while promoting good oral health.

"We take great pride in the quality of our products," KARAGOZ added. "By sourcing our ingredients from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures, we ensure that every chew is not only delicious but also nutritionally beneficial for our four-legged friends."

To celebrate the launch of their sample packs, Dogginstix® is offering a special promotion for new customers. Use the code OFF10 at checkout to receive 10% off your first order. Additionally, all products qualify for free shipping, making it easier than ever for pet store owners to stock up on these premium chews.

Dogginstix® sets itself apart with its dedication to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. To further support customer confidence, Dogginstix® has implemented a straightforward return policy:

• Returns are accepted within 7 days of delivery, provided the product remains unopened and intact.

• Customers must obtain a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number before returning an item.

• Refunds are issued for unused merchandise upon receipt of the returned item.

The dedicated customer service team is available Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM EST, to assist with any inquiries or concerns.

For more information about Dogginstix® and pet treats, visit the company website or call +1 2526558882. Dog lovers can also explore the company's blog at https://dogginstix.com/blog for helpful pet care tips and product insights.

About Dogginstix®

Based in Wellington, Florida, Dogginstix® (https://dogginstix.com/pages/about-us) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

Contact:

11586 Pierson Rd, Suite L6

Wellington, FL 33414

United States

+1 2526558882

