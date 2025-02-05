Probiotic Drinks Market Size Envisioned to Reach $23,405.70 Million with CAGR of 6.6% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global probiotic drinks market size was valued at $11,047.40 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $23.4 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in use of probiotic drinks for healthy intestines and immunity function is expected to drive growth of the global probiotic drinks market. Furthermore, rise in demand for high quality and natural products by health-conscious consumers further fuel growth of the market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15898 Beverages play an essential role in dietary consumption, and their significance in health has recently received a lot of attention. Beverages are designed to fulfill needs of consumers, in terms of size, shape, storage, and the ability to include desired nutrients and bioactive ingredients. Functionalized beverages, in particular, have recently gained a lot of attention, owing to their possible health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol, lowering sugar, having a high fiber content, boosting the immune system, and aiding digestion. Their low cost and multiple medical benefits have sparked a lot of curiosity regarding probiotic dairy and non-dairy drinks among various beverages available on the market. Consumers are increasingly turning to non-dairy beverages such as grain, fruit, and vegetable juices to supplement their diets with probiotics due to lactose intolerance and allergies to milk proteins, while manufacturers are increasingly turning to food matrices-based beverages comprising probiotic cultures.A functional beverage containing certain bacteria that are advantageous to human health is referred to as a probiotic drink. They are made by combining water, sugar, herbal, or fruit extracts with a probiotic bacteria and yeast culture and then bio-fermenting it. Probiotics multiply by absorbing sugar and then stop when they reach their peak of multiplication. These microbes help to improve overall gut health by preserving the natural balance of organisms in the intestines and by boosting immunity. Apart from that, regular use of probiotic drinks aids in optimal nutrition absorption as well as prevention and treatment of GI disorders such as diarrhea, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/probiotic-drinks-market/purchase-options Region wise, Europe has accounted for a considerable share in the global probiotic drinks market, and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. Excessive inclination toward digestive health, and popularity of dairy products among European consumers drive growth of the market. Moreover, rise in number of health-conscious consumers across Europe is a key factor anticipated to propel the probiotic drinks market growth.Players operating in the probiotic drinks market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include GCMMF (AMUL), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Denone SA, Bio-K+, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Chobani, LLC, NextFoods, Inc., PepsiCo Inc, and Harmless Harvest.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15898 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

