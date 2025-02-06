Adora POS Offers Three Months Free Trial to Help Pizzerias Transition to Advanced Point-of-Sale Systems

The leading provider of cloud-based point-of-sale systems three months free trial to help pizzerias transition to advanced point-of-sale systems.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adora POS, a leading provider of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) systems designed specifically for pizzerias and fast-casual restaurants, has announced an exclusive offer for new customers. For a limited time, pizzeria owners and managers can take advantage of a three-month free trial of Adora's cutting-edge POS system to experience firsthand how it can streamline operations and drive business growth.

Adora POS was born out of a need for a more modern, comprehensive, and user-friendly POS solution in the restaurant industry. Founder and CEO Sharli Younan, drawing from his extensive experience as a CTO of a large pizza chain, set out to create a system that prioritizes the needs of multi-store restaurant groups while emphasizing ease of operation at every level.

"We understand the unique challenges pizzeria owners face in today's fast-paced, technology-driven world," said Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson of Adora POS. "Our goal is to empower these businesses with a future-proof POS system that not only meets their current needs but also scales with them as they grow."

Key Features and Benefits of Adora POS:

• Personalized Email Campaigns: Adora Cloud allows for the creation of targeted email campaigns that resonate with customers based on their preferences and behaviors, driving higher open rates and engagement.

• Customizable Templates and Design Tools: Easily create visually appealing emails with Adora Cloud's in-platform design tools and templates, enhancing brand identity without the need for extensive design skills.

• Seamless Scheduling: Schedule email campaigns to be sent at optimal times, ensuring maximum impact and engagement.

• Integrated Survey Creation: Gather valuable customer feedback directly through email campaigns to improve offerings and enhance the customer experience.

• Location-Based Offers: Utilize location-based technology to create targeted promotions and coupons, driving foot traffic and boosting sales.

• Automated Text Marketing: Reach customers directly with personalized text messages, offering discounts, promotions, and updates that are read within minutes of being received.

• Direct Links to Online Ordering: Simplify the ordering process by sending customers direct links to the online ordering portal, reducing the number of steps to place an order.

The three-month free trial offers pizzeria owners a risk-free opportunity to experience the benefits of Adora POS. The company also provides free consultations and demos to help potential customers understand how the system can be tailored to their specific needs.

Eddie Fahmy, CEO of Eddie's Pizza, praised Adora POS: "After switching from Revention, Adora POS has met all needs of our form the initial install, to training and to ongoing service support for all of my stores. Sharli and his team understand my team needs and have supported the Eddies Pizza chain through a smooth and seamless transition. Their customer service team is top-notch and has exceeded expectations on working with our organization."

To learn more about Adora POS, visit https://adorapos.com/services or call +1 877-514-1428.

About Adora POS

Adora POS (https://adorapos.com/about) specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States

Note to Editors

• Adora POS is a cloud-based point-of-sale system designed specifically for restaurants, with a focus on chain and multi-store restaurant groups.

• The company was founded by Sharli Younan, who has extensive experience in the restaurant industry and saw the need for a more effective and scalable POS system.

• Adora POS's loyalty programs and gift card integrations are fully customizable, allowing restaurant owners to tailor them to their unique customer base and business needs.

• The company offers 24/7 personalized support and a user-friendly interface that requires minimal training for employees.

