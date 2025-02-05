Live Executive Presentation for Creatio.ai — AI-Native Automation that Makes the Work Flow

Join the digital event on March 11 to discover how Creatio.ai reimagines CRM automation with agents and advanced AI skills

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-Native platform to automate CRM and Workflows with No-Code, will introduce Creatio.ai: Actionable CRM that Makes the Work Flow, a live digital presentation taking place on March 11, 2025. During this interactive event, Creatio Leadership Team will unveil its product vision update - Creatio.ai, an innovative leap toward redefining CRM and workflows for the AI-native era.As businesses face mounting pressure to adopt AI technologies to stay ahead, they often encounter fragmented tools that lead to inefficiencies, higher costs, and disconnected data. Creatio.ai is designed to address these challenges head-on, offering a unified, AI-native platform that transforms the way enterprises operate.Creatio AI-native approach brings AI to the core of the platform, unifying key AI patterns and delivering a composable experience that allows you to modify agents and AI skills on the fly. It drives seamless actions within the CRM and across other tools users love and use. At the live digital event, the Creatio leadership team will reveal the Creatio.ai roadmap and the incredible value it brings to its customer and partner community.The event will feature:- A Product Vision Update: Hear from Creatio’s CEO Katherine Kostereva and other senior leaders as they share the strategic vision and roadmap for AI-native CRM.- Product Sneak Peek: Explore how Creatio.ai integrates Core, Unified, Actionable, and Composable AI to deliver value across teams and industries.- Exploration of Creatio.ai: Learn how AI capabilities can help reimagine revenue functions for your business.Be part of the conversation and take the first step toward unlocking AI-driven innovation by registering here About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an AI-Native platform to automate CRM and Workflows with No-Code. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

