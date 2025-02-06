Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,308 in the last 365 days.

BrainChat.AI Launches BrainChat for Teams: An Alternative to ChatGPT Team

BrainChat.AI Introduces BrainChat for Teams to Enhance AI-Powered Workplace Collaboration

We built BrainChat for Teams to help businesses integrate AI seamlessly into their workflows without having to choose for one AI model provider only.”
— Ryan Morrison
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrainChat.AI Introduces BrainChat for Teams to Enhance AI-Powered Workplace Collaboration

BrainChat.AI announces the launch of BrainChat for Teams, a new AI-powered platform designed to improve workplace collaboration and communication. The platform provides businesses with AI-driven tools to streamline workflows and enhance team productivity.

Key Features and Benefits:

Collaboration Tools – Users can add comments, tag team members, and structure conversations for improved efficiency.

Workspaces and Organization Management – Teams can create dedicated workspaces for different departments and manage team memberships efficiently.

AI-Powered Assistance – Supports multiple AI models, enabling businesses to select the most suitable AI for their needs.

Enhanced Data Security – Prioritizes privacy with encrypted storage and strict data protection measures.

BrainChat for Teams is positioned as an alternative to other AI collaboration platforms, offering businesses increased flexibility, affordability, and security.

Future Updates
BrainChat.AI continues to develop new features, including an analytics dashboard for tracking engagement and AI-agent interactions to further refine team collaboration.

Availability
BrainChat for Teams is now available with pricing options designed for businesses of all sizes. More details can be found at www.brainchat.ai/plans.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Ryan Morrison
CEO, BrainChat.AI
Email: ryan@poldertech.com

About BrainChat.AI
BrainChat.AI provides AI-driven tools to enhance workplace communication and efficiency. The platform empowers businesses with secure and customizable AI models for optimal productivity.

Ryan Morrison
Poldertech
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn

BrainChat Team - First Product demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BrainChat.AI Launches BrainChat for Teams: An Alternative to ChatGPT Team

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Science, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more