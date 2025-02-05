nanoStreamReady Partner Program: A Network for Reliable Real-Time Video Streaming

nanoStreamReady partner program

Introducing nanoStreamReady: A partner program certifying product compatibility for seamless, reliable interactive real-time video streaming.

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nanocosmos, renowned provider of real-time video streaming, announces the launch of nanoStreamReady, a new partner program certifying compatibility between products and services for reliable interactive streaming. Businesses and content providers can now rely on the nanoStreamReady logo when planning their streaming workflow with multiple providers for seamless content delivery with nanocosmos’ real-time video solution nanoStream. Initial partners include leading streaming technology companies like Osprey Video, Matrox Video, Teradek, and BirdDog, whose solutions have successfully passed compatibility tests.

“Our mission has always been to deliver a solution that is easy to use and integrate and that works seamlessly despite the complex nature of a live streaming workflow.”, said Oliver Lietz, CEO and founder of nanocosmos. "By building a network of trusted partners, we aim to drive innovation and collaboration in the industry while establishing a robust ecosystem for interactive real-time streaming. This initiative allows customers to focus on creating great experiences without worrying about complex technology decisions and reducing time to market.”

Benefits for Customers and Partners

For Customers:

nanoStreamReady provides confidence by certifying the compatibility of products specifically designed and proven for success in interactive real-time streaming, simplifying solution development and accelerating deployment timelines.

For Partners:

Joining the program brings valuable opportunities, including:

- Enhanced visibility across nanocosmos’ markets, such as iGaming, betting, and interactive live events.

- Inclusion in tutorials, newsletters, and promotional videos.

- Direct recommendations to nanocosmos’ global customer base.

A Simple Path Forward

By joining the nanoStreamReady Partner Program, partners can showcase their commitment to real-time video innovation, while customers gain confidence knowing certified products are reliable, easy to use, and designed for success.

For more information about nanoStreamReady, visit www.nanocosmos.net/nanostreamready or contact nanostreamready@nanocosmos.net.

About nanocosmos

nanocosmos brings over 25 years of expertise in video technologies, specializing in real-time interactive live streaming solutions for global businesses. Its flagship product, nanoStream, is an end-to-end platform designed for ultra-low latency and 24/7 reliability, enabling seamless interactivity in industries like iGaming, live events, and virtual auctions.

The platform includes a global Content Delivery Network (CDN) for scalable reach, an adaptive player for optimized playback across devices, and advanced analytics tools for actionable insights. By prioritizing ease of use, top-notch support, and robust performance, nanocosmos empowers customers to deliver outstanding interactive experiences anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit www.nanocosmos.net.

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video’s Talon Encoders are platform and protocol agnostic. They serve as the on ramp to nanoStream Cloud. Talon Encoders are price competitive without sacrificing quality, feature rich with a purpose of delivering low latency, secure, scalable, in sync video for mission critical applications like iGaming and interactive live streaming.

For more information, visit www.ospreyvideo.com.

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for over 45 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support.

For more information, visit www.matrox.com.

About Teradek

Teradek, a Videndum plc brand, designs and manufactures high-performance, award-winning video solutions for live situational awareness and broadcast production. From wireless video transmission and live video contribution, to SaaS solutions for interagency collaboration, Teradek technology is used around the world to securely capture and distribute ultra-low latency video for mission-critical applications.

For more information, visit https://teradek.com.

About BirdDog

Founded in Melbourne, Australia – BirdDog is dedicated to making live television production easier, more cost effective and achievable in more places by more people. By enabling live video to travel over standard computer networks present in all modern building with no compromise on quality, we truly believe it is time to move live video production to the Internet age – Welcome to the Future.

For more information, visit http://www.BirdDog.tv.

