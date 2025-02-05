Longevity Cold Plunge: The First Italian Cold Plunge Brand Launches the First Inflatable Sauna

An athlete relaxing in the cold plunge tub Longevity Logo

BOLOGNA, EMILIA ROMAGNA, ITALY, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longevity Cold Plunge, the first Italian brand dedicated to wellness through cold therapy, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever inflatable sauna. This innovative product expands the brand’s range of solutions, reaffirming the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the wellness and longevity sector in Italy.

A Revolutionary Product for Accessible Wellness

Longevity Cold Plunge’s inflatable sauna represents a significant step forward in offering thermal wellness experiences. Designed to be easily transportable and installable, this sauna is ideal for those who want to enjoy the benefits of heat therapy without requiring expensive and permanent installations. With a compact yet spacious design, high-quality materials, and an efficient heating system, the inflatable sauna is perfect for both home use and sports facilities and wellness centers.

The Evolution of Wellness in Italy

Longevity Cold Plunge has already established a strong reputation as the first and only Italian brand dedicated to cold therapy, offering cold plunge solutions that are transforming the culture of physical recovery and wellness in Italy. The launch of the inflatable sauna further strengthens the company’s mission: to make advanced wellness practices accessible to a growing audience.

A Solution for Every Need

“Our goal is to bring the best thermal technologies to our customers, providing innovative solutions that adapt to their needs and lifestyles,” said John Murphy, founder and CEO of Longevity Cold Plunge. “Our inflatable sauna is yet another testament to our commitment to excellence and longevity in wellness.”

Availability and Information

The inflatable sauna is now available for purchase on the official Longevity Cold Plunge website (www.longevitycoldplunge.com), with shipping available throughout Italy and Europe. For further information, images, or interviews, please contact:

John Murphy

CEO, Longevity Cold Plunge

Email: john@longevitycoldplunge.com

