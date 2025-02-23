'Digitally Hijacked: The Age of Influence' - A New Book by Dr. Muhammad Atique on Social Media and AI

Book Cover of Digitally Hijacked Illustration from the book Author Photo of Digitally Hijacked

Dr. Muhammad Atique’s new book, "Digitally Hijacked: The Age of Influence," examines the profound effects of social media and AI on modern society.

The depictions of unreal, edited faces and bodies on social media are distorting our perspectives of reality and the way that we view ourselves.” — Dr. Muhammad Atique

OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where social media platforms and artificial intelligence shape our daily lives, Dr. Muhammad Atique’s latest book, "Digitally Hijacked: The Age of Influence," offers a critical examination of the disruptive forces at play in contemporary society. With insightful analysis and compelling narratives, Atique delves into how these powerful technologies not only influence individual behaviors but also redefine societal norms and values. As businesses and consumers alike grapple with the implications of this digital age, Atique’s work serves as a timely reminder of the need for awareness and accountability in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Digital Takeover

Dr. Atique's book is an eye-opener, offering readers a comprehensive look at how digital technologies have infiltrated almost every aspect of human existence. From shaping public opinion through algorithm-driven news feeds to altering personal relationships via social media platforms, Digitally Hijacked delves deep into the mechanics of the digital age.

The book tackles a range of compelling topics with thought provoking Illustrations, Takeaway Messages and Discussion Questions:

• Digital Fasting: The importance of taking deliberate breaks from digital consumption to reclaim mental well-being.

• Digital Nostalgia: How digital media reshapes our memories and evokes nostalgia in new, profound ways.

• Fear of Missing Out (FOMO): The anxiety driven by the constant exposure to others' lives on social media.

• Memes as Modern Storytelling: Exploring how memes have become a powerful tool for communication and cultural expression.

• The Fusion of Technology and Fashion: A look at how technology is redefining the fashion industry.

• The Rise of Podcasts: Understanding the cultural impact of the podcast boom.

• Digital Art: How digital mediums are transforming traditional art forms.

• E-Sports and Online Gaming: The explosive growth of the gaming industry and its cultural implications.

Why This Book Matters Now

The rapid evolution of social media and AI has led to an unprecedented reshaping of our personal and collective realities. Dr. Atique emphasizes the need for critical thinking and digital literacy to navigate this complex landscape. His insights are not just timely but essential for anyone looking to understand and manage the digital world's impact on their lives.

A Call to Conscious Engagement

Digitally Hijacked is not merely a critique of the digital age; it is a call to action. Dr. Atique encourages readers to engage with digital technologies more consciously, fostering a healthier relationship with the digital world. By doing so, we can reclaim agency over our lives and contribute to a more balanced, thoughtful digital culture.

Digitally Hijacked: The Age of Influence: How Social Media and AI Are Reshaping Our Reality is available for purchase on Amazon , Wipf and Stock Publishers and other online retailers.

About the Author:

Dr. Muhammad Atique is a global expert in media, technology, and culture with over 15 years of combined experience in the media industry and academia. Holding a PhD in Public Administration and specializing in Digital Media and Governance, Dr. Atique has worked internationally as a journalist, academic, and author. He is a Fellow of Advance HE (UK) and writes for prestigious platforms like PA Times (American Society of Public Administration), Medium and Substack.

Dr. Atique’s insights bridge the gap between academic rigor and practical relevance, making his work indispensable for professionals, scholars, and the general public interested in the dynamics of digital transformation. His latest book, Digitally Hijacked, is a testament to his dedication to exploring technology's role in shaping the future.

For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact at

Muhammad Atique

Author website: https://explorewithdratique.com/

Digitally Hijacked: The Age of Influence Book Author Interview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.