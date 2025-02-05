aix Inc. Unveils "Never Snooze" – A Social Network & Influencer Marketing Service for Brands Targeting Japan and Korea

Get up to 20% off on select Never Snooze menu.

"Never Snooze" by aix Inc.: A new influencer marketing service boosting brand reach in Japan & Korea. 20% off launch offer!

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aix Inc ., a leading marketing firm with expertise in the Japanese and Korean markets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative social network and influencer marketing program, Never Snooze. Designed to harness the power of influencer marketing, Never Snooze comprises three distinct components: Megaphone, Microphone, and Smartphone, each tailored to amplify client brands effectively and engagingly.Megaphone: Amplifying Brand PresenceNever Snooze's Megaphone service connects brands with large-scale influencers to significantly enhance brand awareness and trust. Influencers are meticulously selected based on aix’s proprietary Engagement Rate (ER) calculation logic and detailed genre attributes, ensuring a perfect match for your brand needs. Clients can also leverage the power of popular Virtual YouTubers in Japan for an even broader reach. For brands looking for an integrated approach, mixing Megaphone with Microphone strategies provides a synergistic effect that is highly recommended.Microphone: Creating a Buzz with Micro-InfluencersThe Microphone component of Never Snooze mobilizes an army of 100 or more nano and micro-influencers to create a powerful collective voice. This service is especially effective for spreading the word about new products, promotions, or events across social platforms. aix’s exclusive feature, "X buzz trend," aims to set client brands as a trend on social media platforms in Japan, potentially yielding explosive reach and engagement.Smartphone: Engaging Customers DirectlyUnderstanding the critical role of direct communication in customer loyalty, the Smartphone service manages clients' official social media accounts, such as X and Instagram. By handling day-to-day interactions, aix ensures that your brand maintains a consistent, engaging presence, enhancing customer service and satisfaction in the Japanese and Korean markets.Exclusive Launch PromotionTo celebrate the launch of Never Snooze, aix Inc. is offering an exclusive first-month promotion of up to 20% off select Never Snooze menu. This limited-time offer is valid for all services under the Never Snooze program from February 5th to March 7th, 2025.Get Access to Never Snooze Intro DeckIf you want to know more about how it works, feel free to view our Never Snooze Introduction Deck For inquiries, feel free contact us here About aix Inc.:aix Inc. is a premier marketing firm that specializes in innovative and effective marketing solutions across Japan and Korea. With a focus on cutting-edge social media and influencer strategies, aix Inc. helps global brands connect with their audiences in meaningful and impactful ways.Last year, aix was nominated as a finalist in two categories at the "App Growth Awards 2024," the world's largest global app business awards sponsored by Business of Apps and App Promotion Summit: "Social & Influencer Campaign" and "App Marketer of the Year." Leveraging cutting-edge social media strategies and influencer marketing, aix help brands worldwide deeply connect with their target audiences and create a lasting impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.