Making Sunscreen Fun: The Future of Sunscreen is a Brush, Not a Bottle

The SUNNYBOD brush lets parents apply sunscreen in seconds without the sticky mess. It's a small change that makes a big difference in creating healthy sun habits for kids.” — Shannon Ratahi

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by her family's battle with melanoma, an Aussie mum set out to make sun protection easier for everyone—leading to the creation of SUNNYBOD. This innovative sun care brand is transforming how families stay safe in the sun with its eco-friendly, Refillable Sunscreen Brush. Designed for quick, easy, and mess-free application, SUNNYBOD takes the hassle out of sun safety, ensuring protection is effortless and accessible for all.

Addressing the ongoing challenge of effective sun protection, Australian-founded brand SUNNYBOD™ has launched an innovative refillable sunscreen brush, designed to make sunscreen application easier, cleaner, and more accessible. Inspired by a personal connection to melanoma prevention, SUNNYBOD seeks to improve sun safety habits for families and individuals alike.

The development of SUNNYBOD™ was driven by founder Shannon Ratahi, whose experience with a family battle against melanoma underscored the importance of daily sun protection. Recognising the difficulties many face with traditional sunscreen application, SUNNYBOD’s eco-friendly, mess-free brush was created to encourage consistent and effortless sun safety routines.

“Our goal is to remove the barriers to sunscreen use by making application simple, fast, and enjoyable,” said Shannon Ratahi. “By offering a refillable, easy-to-use solution, we hope to make sun protection a seamless part of everyday life.”

The SUNNYBOD™ Refillable Sunscreen Brush is designed to be compatible with liquid sunscreens, promoting sustainable and customisable sun protection. The reusable and recyclable nature of the brush aligns with growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. Unlike traditional bottles and sprays, the brush minimises sunscreen waste, reduces the need for single-use plastic, and offers a hygienic, hands-free application process ideal for families, individuals with mobility challenges, and those constantly on the go.

SUNNYBOD™ is committed to raising awareness about the dangers of sun exposure and the importance of daily protection. The brand actively supports sun safety education through informative content, online partnerships with everyday families, and advocacy efforts to help individuals build healthy, lifelong sun protection habits.

With skin cancer rates remaining a public health concern in Australia and beyond, SUNNYBOD™ aims to contribute to the ongoing conversation around sun safety, providing a practical tool to enhance sun protection habits. The brand’s innovative approach ensures that staying safe under the sun is no longer a struggle but an effortless part of everyday life.

ABOUT SUNNYBOD™

SUNNYBOD™ is an Australian sun safety brand dedicated to redefining sun care through innovative and sustainable personal care solutions. Inspired by a family's battle with melanoma, SUNNYBOD's mission is to make sunscreen fun, mess-free, and accessible, empowering families to embrace sun safety every day.

