LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you aware that the rekovelle market size has witnessed significant growth XX HCAGR in recent years?

It is set to rise from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of XX%. A vast array of factors have contributed to the substantial growth observed in the historic period. The key contributors include increasing demand for non-invasive testing methods, a surge in the preference for non-invasive and convenient delivery methods, more widespread use of IVF, growing interest in female fertility preservation, and the rising awareness of post-menopausal issues.

What are the rekovelle market projections for the next few years?

The rekovelle market size is anticipated to record a significant growth XX FCAGR in the coming years. It is expected to rise to $XX million in 2029, with a CAGR of XX%. The drivers of growth in the forecast period are multifaceted. These include an increase in the incidence of genetic diseases, a surge in the prevalence of hormonal disorders, a growing adoption of IVF globally, a rise in the number of IVF centres and fertility clinics, and a high prevalence of hypogonadism. Key trends during the forecast period include integration with fertility preservation, advancements in HRT products, technological advancements and advanced equipment in IVF, superior technological advancements in fertility treatments, and the integration of TRT with other wellness and anti-aging therapies.

What is driving the growth in the rekovelle market?

The exponential rise in infertility rates is expected to catalyze the growth of the rekovelle market. Infertility rates refer to the proportion of couples or individuals within a particular population who, after trying for a specified period - usually a year - and despite having regular, unprotected sexual intercourse, find conception elusive. Several factors contribute to escalating infertility rates, including delayed childbearing, lifestyle changes, exposure to environmental toxins, and certain medical conditions. All these factors are fueling a significant demand for fertility treatments. Rekovelle is viewed as a vital solution as it helps decrease the rates of infertility by significantly enhancing ovarian responsiveness and effectivity of assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF, thereby increasing the likelihood of successful fertilization and pregnancy. For instance, according to the World Health Organization - a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization - in April 2023, about 17.5% of the global adult population, or one in six individuals, face infertility. Consequently, the rising prevalence of infertility is contributing to the growth of the rekovelle market.

Which companies are leading in the rekovelle market?

Notably, Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S are key industry players in the rekovelle market. They are renowned for quality, innovation, and integrity.

What is the latest emergent trend in the rekovelle market?

A crucial trend is the ongoing study of the drug to augment its efficacy as a personalized treatment for ovarian stimulation. Research is being conducted on its efficacy, safety, and optimal use in clinical and real-world settings to enhance personalized treatment outcomes. Notably, in March 2023, Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, presented the findings of the PROFILE study - the first prospective, real-world study of Rekovelle follitropin delta. The results showed that nearly 74% of participants achieved between 4 and 19 oocytes retrieved, and that ongoing pregnancy rates aligned with those in prior Phase 3 trials. Importantly, an individualized dosing algorithm based on body weight and anti-Müllerian hormone levels was used in 95% of cases.

How is the global rekovelle market segmented?

The rekovelle market is segmented based on several categories, which include:

1 By Indication: Controlled Ovarian Stimulation; Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Clinics; Pharmacies

3 By End User: Pediatric; Adult; Geriatric

Europe was the largest region in the rekovelle market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

