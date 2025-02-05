Construction returning to Garner Rd W for 2025 construction season

HAMILTON, ON – To safely complete the planned improvements to Garner Road West (Ward 12), construction work is being prioritized over the coming months.

Stages of Work, Impacts & Key Dates

Dates are subject to change due to inclement weather or unexpected site conditions. Any changes to timelines that would impact public access to local streets and businesses will be communicated as soon as possible. For more information, please visit www.hamilton.ca/GarnerRoadImprovements.

Full closure from Hamilton Drive to Panabaker Drive starting Tuesday February 18, 2025. (Stage 1)

The duration of this phase of construction is approximately four weeks. This stage of work includes the removal of retaining walls and road reconstruction Westbound traffic only, Highway 6 off ramp to John Frederick Drive, starting mid February 2025. (Stage 4)

The duration of this phase of construction is approximately six weeks, ending in late March 2025. This stage of work includes tunnelling under the Highway 6 off ramp to install a watermain and valve chamber, as well as any associated road restorations. There will be isolated lane restrictions in the work area only. Westbound traffic only, Panabaker Drive to Fiddlers Green Road, starting mid March 2025. (Stage 2)

The duration of this phase of construction is approximately three months. This stage of work includes replacing the existing watermains, water valves, and valve chambers, as well as replacing the concrete curbs and asphalt roadway. Fiddlers Green Road to Miller Drive, starting late March 2025. (Stage 3)

The duration of this phase of construction is approximately two weeks. This stage of work includes replacing the existing watermains and water chambers, as well as replacing the concrete curbs and asphalt roadway. More information about specific traffic impacts and lane restrictions will be confirmed closer to the start this stage. Intersection of Garner Road West and Fiddlers Green Road, starting May 2025. (Stage 2A)

The duration of this phase of construction is approximately two months, ending in late June. This stage of work includes installing watermain and valve chambers in the intersection, including connections to the previously installed watermains. More information about specific traffic impacts and lane restrictions will be confirmed closer to the start of this stage.

Motorists should take an alternate route to avoid the closure. Please note, an HSR detour has been established. For information on HSR detours, please visit Schedules & Detours.

This construction work will not impact Emergency Services and their accessibility to residents.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as we complete this important infrastructure reconstruction.