First Products Telehealth Solutions Support Critical Care to Remote Learning Environments

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — U.S. based medical cart and mount equipment manufacturer First Products, Inc., supports Health Research Institutes (HRI) bringing critical care initiatives to K-12 students in health-challenged areas through its Telehealth medical cart solutions. Nearly 46 million Americans live in rural areas, many facing disparities, with little to no access to equitable healthcare resources. HRIs, through grant funding from their states, can create outreach and care services that deliver health directly to students to help build healthier schools and communities. First Products’ unique business model brings customizable solutions to HRI and Health Science Centers, which are actively working to implement remote care applications.

“At First Products, we take pride in translating our clients’ visions into successful realities. By better understanding the unique challenges faced by rural schools, we can craft a solution that specifically meets caregiver and student needs,” said Paul Smith, CEO, First Products. “Every solution we deliver aligns with client goals and drives meaningful outcomes, like improved access to care for students facing difficult challenges.”

Telehealth services require consistent use of digital devices. Telehealth medical workstations must be optimized to use such equipment productively while supporting the comfort and health of users and care providers throughout an increasing number of telehealth interactions. Working with First Products, HRIs accessing grant funding can deploy carts fully integrated with all necessary equipment in a robust, scalable, and secure platform. Working directly with device integrators, First Products minimizes costly IT rollouts for clients by designing and manufacturing in the U.S. and expediting delivery schedules through domestic distribution.

One First Products client, an HRI/Health Science Center within a major university, required 750 mobile Telehealth carts for 750 different locations across the state. First Products designed and delivered the telehealth carts within four months.

“Deploying this many carts across a vast geographic region in just four months was a true team effort,” said First Products’ Kim Marone, Vice-President of Business Development. “From manufacturing to white-glove delivery, we ensured every detail was managed so our client could focus on bringing much-needed care to their communities.”

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/first-products-telehealth-solutions-support-critical-care-to-remote-learning-environments/