Attorney General Platkin Announces That New Jersey’s Top 15 Most Populous Municipalities are Participating in the ARRIVE Together Alternative Response Program

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that the adoption of the Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence and Escalation (ARRIVE) Together program in Brick Township and Toms River Township makes the landmark program available to residents of the state’s 15 most populous municipalities. Both police departments will partner with Bright Harbor Healthcare for the provision of mental health services during ARRIVE interactions with the public. According to 2020 census data, Brick has a population of more than 73,000 residents and Toms River has more than 95,000 residents.

“ARRIVE Together’s primary mission is to connect individuals in mental distress with certified mental health professionals, ensuring these crises are de-escalated safely, fairly, and efficiently,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This life-saving program not only protects those in crisis but also enhances the safety of law enforcement and our communities. We are proud to equip our state’s law enforcement and mental health professionals with the tools they need to effectively attend to those experiencing behavioral health crises and protect and serve our neighborhoods.”

“ARRIVE Together’s proven track record of improving outcomes for individuals encountering law enforcement while experiencing a mental health crisis is a critical element of our efforts to make New Jersey safer,” said Attorney General Platkin. “There have been roughly 7,000 ARRIVE interactions since the initiative’s inception. And every successful encounter is a testament to New Jersey’s commitment to approaching these calls with compassion and creating an environment where our residents are more comfortable with calling for help. Support from Governor Murphy and the Legislature has been crucial to expanding this groundbreaking program.”

Since ARRIVE was implemented in December 2021, increases in funding – including a $549,750 competitive federal grant – have allowed the program to expand to all 21 counties in the state, serving more than 60 percent of New Jersey’s 9.5 million residents. The Fiscal Year 2025 budget allocated $20.1 million to maintain current ARRIVE programs and support expansion.

Attorney General Platkin formally established the Office of Alternative and Community Responses (OACR) through a directive issued last year. OACR supports, coordinates, and spearheads initiatives – including ARRIVE Together – aimed at enhancing the way the Department of Law and Public Safety and New Jersey’s law enforcement agencies respond to public health crises. Under these initiatives, New Jersey is taking a public health approach to public safety issues such as significant substance use disorders and mental health issues.

“Law enforcement agencies that have implemented ARRIVE Together have reported better outcomes even for encounters not involving the teams assigned to the program,” said Tiffany Wilson, Director of the Office of Alternative and Community Responses. “When law enforcement officers work in concert with mental and behavioral health professionals on calls involving individuals in distress, everyone benefits.”

“At Bright Harbor Healthcare, we have had law enforcement/social work partnerships across Ocean County for several years,” said Kimberly Veith, the Chief Executive Officer of Bright Harbor Healthcare. “It is an honor and a privilege to expand the work to include both Toms River Police Department and Brick Township Police Department through ARRIVE Together. As community partners we will serve vulnerable residents together. The ultimate goal is to help build strong, healthy communities, which benefits everyone.”

“ARRIVE Together has been an unmitigated success throughout New Jersey and especially here in Ocean County,” said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. “We ask so much of our law enforcement officers – ARRIVE Together gives our officers the resources that are so sorely needed when dealing with members of our communities that are suffering from a mental health crisis. I am thrilled that two of our larger municipalities are coming on board and look forward to helping law enforcement and the sometimes-marginalized members of our communities bridge the gap and build trust.”

The ARRIVE Together pilot began with a plainclothes trooper from the New Jersey State Police paired with a mental health screener from the Cumberland County Guidance Center, responding to 9-1-1 calls related to mental and behavioral health emergencies in an unmarked vehicle. As the program expanded, ARRIVE models have been customized to fit the unique needs, resources, and priorities of the communities in which they operate. In the more than 6,500 ARRIVE interactions recorded to date, there have been no serious injuries to officers or those they are assisting, and no uses of force except for the force necessary to effectuate an involuntary transport at the direction of a mental health screener.

Toms River and Brick join other municipalities in Ocean County using a combined close in time follow-up and follow-up model. In Brick, when an officer has an encounter with an individual who would benefit from mental health support, the ARRIVE mental health partner will meet them at the location. In addition, a mental health professional will also be stationed in the Brick Police Department one day a week. At all other times, officers will request that Bright Harbor follow up with individuals they encounter who would benefit from mental health support. Toms River will also host a partner from Bright Harbor one day a week and utilize ARRIVE’s follow-up model.

New Jersey’s 15 most populous municipalities, all of which now have an ARRIVE Together program, are:

Municipality Population, 2020 Census Newark 311,549 Jersey City 292,449 Paterson 159,732 Elizabeth 137,298 Lakewood Township 135,158 Edison Township 107,588 Woodbridge Township 103,639 Toms River Township 95,438 Hamilton Township 92,297 Trenton 90,871 Clifton 90,296 Cherry Hill Township 74,553 Brick Township 73,620 Camden 71,686 Bayonne 71,104

ARRIVE Together is part of the broad continuum of mental health care and support available to New Jersey residents. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis – in addition to struggling with substance use or having thoughts of suicide – can call the free 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to be connected to compassionate, accessible care and support. New Jersey residents can call or text 988 and chat 988 at 988lifeline.org/chat for round-the-clock assistance.

To learn more about the ARRIVE Together program and the current models operating across the state, please visit www.njoag.gov/arrive.

